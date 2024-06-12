MEIJO NANO CARBON Forms Capital and Business Alliance with SK Inc. Materials in the LIB (Li-ion Battery) Field

NAGOYA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MEIJO NANO CARBON CO., LTD. (CEO: Takeshi Hashimoto) has agreed to a capital and business alliance with SK Inc. Materials, a materials company of SK Group, a major Korean conglomerate.

MEIJO NANO CARBON is a start-up company that manufactures and sells the world's highest quality “high-crystallinity and high-purity single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNT)” with its proprietary technology and know-how.

High-crystallinity and high-purity SWCNTs are expected to be used in devices in fields such as semiconductors and cables, and with the investment from SK Inc. Materials, the two companies will collaborate particularly in the LIB (Li-ion Battery) Field.

Graphite is mainly used as the anode material for conventional LIB, but silicon is attracting attention as the next-generation anode material, which is said to have a theoretical storage capacity and cruising range 10 times greater than graphite. However, one problem with silicon anode is that its function cannot be maintained due to severe deterioration caused by charge-discharge (cycle characteristic). However, by using our SWCNTs as a conductive additive in the silicon anode, it is possible to significantly improve the cycle characteristics.

In cooperation with both companies, we will establish a mass production system for high-crystallinity and high-purity SWCNTs for LIB, mainly used in EV batteries.

SK Inc. Materials

SK Group is a major Korean conglomerate that is expanding globally with the aim of becoming the best company in the ESG domain, while focusing on oil refining, petrochemicals, telecommunications, and semiconductor businesses. The group includes SK On, an EV battery manufacturer.

MEIJO NANO CARBON CO., LTD.

MEIJO NANO CARBON is a Meijo University start-up company established in 2005. It is the only company in the world with semi-mass production technology for high-crystallinity and high-purity single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs). Compared to other conductive carbons, our SWCNTs have by far the highest conductive performance and are lightweight. They are widely used as R&D materials in the battery, semiconductor, cable, aircraft, automobile, and petrochemical material industries.