Q4 Inc. Transforms Investor Relations with AI-Driven IR Ops Platform

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Q4 Inc. (“Q4” or “the company”), the IR Ops platform, addresses the need for a connected approach to workflow and data for investor relations professionals with the AI-driven IR Ops Platform, purpose-built to reduce time spent on admin and enable IROs to be more strategic.

Many Investor Relations Officers (“IROs”) grapple with a fragmented array of IR tools — having to use different software for each function of their role. This disjointed approach results in incomplete and disconnected workflow and data, making investor relations operations costly, slow, and ineffective. Coupled with the fact that many IR teams are mired in administration, IR professionals are challenged to be strategic and help deliver impact to their companies by achieving premium valuations against their peers.

To solve this challenge, Q4 created the IR Ops Platform, a comprehensive solution that integrates all essential IR tools and workflow into a single experience, enabling IR teams to manage their operations more effectively and efficiently. The IR Ops Platform provides clients with easy to use data, workflow, and AI tools that saves tens of hours a month in IR operations. By leveraging the power of this platform, IR professionals can optimize their time and focus on delivering impact instead of tedious admin.

Jake Pisano, VP of Investor Relations at ICR Communications, shared his experience, stating, "The new AI technology on Q4’s IR Ops Platform saves us considerable time when it comes to earnings prep, alleviating stress from the team and providing more flexibility for management review. The AI script generator enables us to seamlessly create initial draft earnings scripts for our clients in as little as 20 minutes. Having access to all of our IR solutions in one ecosystem on the IR Ops Platform has been extremely helpful and further solidifies that Q4 is the go-to platform for all earnings prep."

“With the IR Ops Platform, IR teams can enhance their strategic capabilities, improve investor targeting accuracy, and increase their company’s visibility with the right investors,” remarked Heaps. “By leveraging AI, Q4 is able to streamline administrative tasks, saving IROs valuable time so they can focus on their strategic priorities and delivering impact.”

The company’s IR Ops Platform can be experienced first hand at the upcoming National Investor Relations Institute’s (NIRI) Annual Conference from June 9 - 11, 2024 in San Francisco, California. Opportunities to interact with the new features and functionality of the IR Ops Platform will be available to attendees at the conference, providing an exclusive look at the innovative AI developments at Q4.

