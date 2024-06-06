Bath & Body Works Join Forces with Accenture to Elevate Customer Experiences and Deliver Growth through Next-Generation Technology and AI

Bath & Body Works, Inc., a leading retailer of personal care and home fragrance products, is collaborating with Accenture to modernize, transform and simplify its core digital and technology platforms. (Graphic: Business Wire)

COLUMBUS, Ohio & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI), a leading retailer of personal care and home fragrance products, is collaborating with Accenture (NYSE: ACN) to modernize, transform and simplify its core digital and technology platforms. This multi-year program is part of Bath & Body Works’ strategy to elevate the brand and leverage the latest technologies in digital, MarTech, AI and generative AI (gen AI) to drive growth.

“Our collaboration with Accenture is about having a strong technology foundation and scaling the power of digital, data, and AI to deliver new levels of customer experiences, agility and performance,” said Gina Boswell, CEO, Bath & Body Works. “This will help us accelerate profitable growth by enhancing our operations, elevating our brand and engaging our customers differently through personalized and seamless experiences that keep them coming back.”

As part of its vision to drive growth, Bath & Body Works will also work with Accenture to create new and innovative capabilities like a digital Fragrance Finder, a gen AI-powered conversational experience to help customers find the perfect fragrance tailored to their individual preferences. This comes as Accenture’s Consumer Pulse 2024 research found that more than half (51%) of consumers are already open to using conversational AI solutions.

“We are focused on leveraging our core strengths in fragrance and augmenting these with cutting-edge technology and AI experiences such as native mobile, headless commerce, MarTech and transformer-based neural networks to deliver hyper-relevant and immersive experiences to customers with greater precision,” said Thilina Gunasinghe, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Bath & Body Works.

“Our collaboration with Bath & Body Works on its continuous reinvention will help this beloved brand continue to raise the bar on the retail customer experience,” said Julie Sweet, chair and CEO, Accenture. “Together, we will build a strong digital core of cloud, data and AI and innovative gen AI solutions that can help Bath & Body Works create value, foster growth and continually delight their customers in new ways.”

Accenture Song recently launched a report titled “Generative AI for Customer Growth” that found companies applying gen AI to customer-related initiatives can expect to achieve 25% higher revenue after five years than companies that focused only on productivity.

About Bath & Body Works

Home of America’s Favourite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company’s predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,850 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 480 international franchised locations to an online storefront at BathandBodyWorks.com.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth, and enhance citizen services—creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent- and innovation-led company with approximately 742,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology and leadership in cloud, data and AI with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise, and global delivery capability. We are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes because of our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Song. These capabilities, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients reinvent and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners, and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.