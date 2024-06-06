Pediatric Associates Chooses the Innovaccer Healthcare AI Platform to Enhance Population Health Management

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Innovaccer Inc., a leading healthcare AI company, announced Pediatrics Associates, a national leader in pediatric primary care and telehealth services, has chosen Innovaccer’s industry-leading data platform and population health management solution to accelerate its value-based care initiatives and its ability to drive growth and scale services to enhance the quality of care for children.

Pediatric Associates is the largest private pediatric primary care group in the United States, serving over 1.5 million patients across 7 states. With a focus on delivering the best and most comprehensive medical care to children and families, Pediatric Associates built its primary business model around value-based care and population health management (PHM). Innovaccer’s AI-driven PHM solution will provide Pediatric Associates with insights to better manage the population health outcomes of its patient populations. This partnership underscores the joint commitment to delivering high-quality care outcomes with advanced analytics and workflows.

" We envision a future where every child receives personalized, high-quality care. To make this vision a reality, we must overcome the challenges of care coordination,” said Dr. Amanda Furr, VP of Population Health at Pediatrics Associates. “ We understand the value of data analytics, risk adjustment, quality gap closure, and empowering pediatric clinicians to improve outcomes. As our organization continues to grow, it’s imperative for us to scale our PHM capabilities. The Innovaccer platform enhances our understanding of patient populations and helps us make accurate diagnoses, establish and automate TCM protocols, and bridge care gaps. This holistic approach helps us to deliver a seamless, comprehensive healthcare experience for our patients and families."

With the Innovaccer Healthcare AI Platform, Pediatric Associates will be able to create unified patient records by integrating data from EHRs, HIEs, and payer data for a 360-degree view of patients. Prescriptive analytics will help care teams with customizable dashboards to track and spot opportunities around quality, risk, cost, utilization, and performance. Customizable TCM protocols will facilitate care coordination, automate transitional care management, build patient registries, identify coding opportunities, and track quality measures. Lastly, Innovaccer’s EHR-agnostic physician engagement solution, InNote will promote interoperability that will enable providers to address coding and care gaps, make informed decisions, and improve clinical outcomes.

" We have an established relationship with the Pediatrics Associates team, and we are excited to be working with them again as we are setting a new standard for healthcare, where technology and compassion converge to enrich the lives of children and their families," said Abhinav Shashank, cofounder and CEO at Innovaccer. “ Pediatric Associates has an impressive track record in managing over 1.5 million lives across Medicaid and commercial contracts. Innovaccer’s AI-powered, scalable PHM platform will help them effectively manage patient populations to meet their goal of managing over 1 million covered lives in the next two years. We look forward to supporting Pediatric Associates in its mission to launch a new era of pediatric care that is both proactive and profoundly impactful."

About Pediatric Associates

Pediatric Associates is the nation’s largest privately owned primary care pediatric practice, with 1,100+ providers and 250+ convenient locations across 7 states. Our facilities offer families comprehensive services, including X-ray and state-certified laboratories. We are open 365 days a year with weekend, evening, and holiday hours. Our mission is to enhance the lives of all children and their families by delivering the highest quality pediatric healthcare in a compassionate and healthy environment. Founded in 1955, Pediatric Associates opened its first office in Hollywood, Florida. Since then, our physicians have cared for generations of families with our first patients now bringing their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to our practice. Learn more at thepafc.com.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer is the data platform that accelerates care innovation through innovative AI technologies. Innovaccer’s AI-powered healthcare platform unifies patient data across systems and care settings, and empowers healthcare organizations with scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, financial, operational, and experiential outcomes. Innovaccer’s EHR-agnostic solutions have been deployed across more than 1,600 hospitals and clinics in the US, enabling care delivery transformation for more than 96,000 clinicians, and helping providers work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped its customers unify health records for more than 54 million people and generate over $1.5 billion in cumulative cost savings. The Innovaccer platform is an industry-leading data and analytics platform, the Best in KLAS CRM solution, and the #1 rated population health technology platform by Black Book. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.