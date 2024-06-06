Golden 1 Credit Union Chooses NCR Voyix for Digital Banking Transformation

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE: VYX), a leading global provider of digital commerce solutions, today announced that Sacramento, Calif.-based Golden 1 Credit Union has selected NCR Voyix Digital-First Banking to help drive its digital transformation.

With more than $20 billion in assets and over 1.1 million members, Golden 1 is the nation’s sixth largest credit union and is committed to creating a more equitable and financially inclusive California by proudly serving all those who live or work within the state. Golden 1 selected the NCR Voyix Digital Banking Platform for its flexibility and extensibility that will support the Credit Union’s growth plans of delivering more robust, personalized experiences for members.

“The NCR Voyix D3 platform allows us to take control of our destiny in the digital banking space, thus empowering Golden 1 to deliver a new level of service and experience to our members, justifying the trust they place on us and deepening our life-long partnership,” said Jay Tkachuk, Chief Digital Officer for Golden 1 Credit Union.

“NCR Voyix has a sophisticated and strong platform that will help us directly support our mission of delivering exceptional financial services and support to empower our members and communities throughout California,” said Chad Carrington, Chief Information Officer for Golden 1 Credit Union. “We look forward to our partnership with NCR Voyix as their modern architecture will allow us to better support the specific needs of our members, reaching even more Californians in the future.”

“We are proud to partner with Golden 1 and look forward to helping drive incremental growth and innovation in the coming years,” said Brendan Tansill, EVP and President of Digital-First Banking, NCR Voyix. “Our partnership will allow Golden 1 to deliver even more bespoke services and support, strengthening engagement and loyalty with its members. Our API-first architecture will also allow the Credit Union to rapidly launch new features and functionality, which will differentiate the organization in the marketplace.”

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE: VYX) is a leading global provider of digital commerce solutions for the retail, restaurant, and digital banking industries. NCR Voyix transforms retail stores, restaurant systems and digital banking experiences with comprehensive, platform-led SaaS and services capabilities. NCR Voyix is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with customers in more than 30 countries across the globe.

Web site: www.ncrvoyix.com

X: @NCR_Voyix

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp

Instagram: www.instagram.com/ncrvoyix

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncrvoyix

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrvoyix

About Golden 1 Credit Union

With more than $20 billion in assets, Golden 1 Credit Union is one of the largest credit unions in the United States, providing easy access to the financial solutions, resources, and support their members and communities need to improve their well-being. Golden 1 is committed to creating a more equitable and financially inclusive California and proudly serves all those who live or work there. Golden 1 is more than 1.1 million members strong and has over 2,000 employees. Visit www.golden1.com for more information.