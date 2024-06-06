Lucky Adds Best Buy to Power Omnichannel Shopping Experience for Consumer Electronics

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lucky is thrilled to announce it’s adding Best Buy, the world’s largest specialty consumer electronics retailers, to its lineup of retailers. For the first time, consumer electronics brands can connect their Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) websites with Best Buy's store inventory in real time, giving customers an easy and convenient way to shop for their favorite tech products.

Through the collaboration, customers will have the ability to view product availability at their local Best Buy store and leverage Best Buy’s same-day delivery and in-store pickup options. Plus, with more than 80% of the U.S. population located within 15 miles of a Best Buy store, thousands of products will become easier to access than ever before, enhancing the overall shopping experience for customers.

"By adding Best Buy to our lineup of retailers, Lucky continues to grow in the retail space, specifically in the world of consumer electronics," said Sneh Parmar, CEO and Co-Founder of Lucky. "As customers increasingly expect seamless, omnichannel shopping experiences, it's crucial for brands to adapt and innovate. By integrating Best Buy's inventory with DTC websites, brands can now offer their customers more convenient ways to get their tech."

This new opportunity between Lucky and Best Buy combines Lucky's innovative platform with Best Buy's national retail footprint, the two are helping brands create a more seamless and efficient shopping experience for all.

Lucky also currently offers partnerships with other major retailers in beauty, fashion, apparel, and personal care industries — including Sephora, Nordstrom, Walgreens, and more.

To explore how your brand can participate in this channel-connecting partnership, please reach out for a demo from Lucky. We make it simple to sync your online store with Best Buy retail data to unlock the power of localized omnichannel commerce.

About Lucky

Lucky builds omnichannel marketing and data solutions to make it easier for people to experience the brands and retailers they love. We think the massive gap between online and offline experiences is a relic of an obsolete era. Our vision is to connect commerce across all channels to provide to create more meaningful relationships between brands, retailers, and their customers.