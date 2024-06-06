Brescome Barton Launches ProviPay to Optimize Online Ordering for Licensed Retailers Throughout Connecticut

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brescome Barton, Inc., the leading distributor of spirits, wine and beer in Connecticut, announced the launch of ProviPay, an electronic payment solution from Provi, the largest B2B online marketplace for the beverage alcohol industry. With ProviPay, on-and-off-premise retailers across the state can now pay all of their invoices seamlessly.

Following a successful partnership with Provi’s online marketplace and distributor sales tools, Brescome Barton is introducing Provi’s payment solution to offer a comprehensive service for their retail customers. With ProviPay, retailers can view invoices and details, sync multiple bank accounts, make payments with a click, schedule future payments, set up autopay, and apply available credits towards invoices.

ProviPay also benefits Brescome Barton’s salesforce by reducing the time spent on payment collection, cutting down on fraud risks, eliminating incorrectly-written checks, and preventing bounced checks. The distributor can manage invoices for all orders placed by retailers regardless of whether they were submitted on Provi’s marketplace and view payment statuses in real-time, all in one place.

"With the launch of ProviPay, we are excited to offer our retail partners a more efficient and seamless payment process," said Kevin Kranzler, Chief Operating Officer of Brescome Barton. "This new solution not only simplifies invoice management but also enhances the overall ordering experience. We are committed to providing innovative tools that support our customers' success, and ProviPay is a significant step in that direction."

Provi recently announced the expansion of ProviPay after achieving significant success with distributors in Colorado. The company revealed that retailers in Connecticut using ProviPay spend, on average, 15% more with partner distributors on Provi’s marketplace compared to those who do not.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Brescome Barton through the introduction of ProviPay," said Taylor Katzman, Founder and CEO, Provi. "Our goal has always been to simplify and streamline the beverage ordering process between retailers and their distributors. With ProviPay, we are taking this a step further by providing a comprehensive solution that enhances efficiency and convenience for Brescome Barton's customers."

Later this year, ProviPay will become the exclusive electronic payment system for Brescome Barton. To learn more about Brescome Barton visit https://www.brescomebarton.com/. To learn more about Provi and stay updated about its newest offerings visit: https://www.provi.com/

About Brescome Barton, Inc.:

Brescome Barton, Inc. is the leading wholesale distributor of spirits, wine, and beer in the state of Connecticut. In business since 1933, they have grown significantly through acquisitions and new supplier relationships and continue to grow each year through additional appointments of suppliers and brands. The company continually meets and exceeds the expectations of its suppliers and customers, while always being mindful of social responsibilities.

About Provi (www.provi.com)

Provi is the largest online marketplace that simplifies the complex process of ordering wholesale alcohol by connecting buyers, distributors and suppliers. Active in all markets throughout the U.S., Provi's robust, online marketplace improves communication and efficiency for on- and off-premise buyers, distributors and suppliers. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Chicago, Provi joined forces with SevenFifty in 2022, which included the Beverage Media properties with industry legacy dating back to the repeal of prohibition, along with SevenFifty Daily, an award-winning industry publication discussing the beverage alcohol business and culture.