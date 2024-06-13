Barnes Aerospace and RTX’s Pratt & Whitney Canada Sign Long-Term Agreement for Aerospace Engine Component Repair

Seen here signing the long-term agreement are Ian Reason, Senior Vice President of Barnes and President of Barnes Aerospace and Irene Makris, Vice President, Customer Service, Pratt & Whitney Canada. (Photo: Business Wire)

Seen here signing the long-term agreement are Ian Reason, Senior Vice President of Barnes and President of Barnes Aerospace and Irene Makris, Vice President, Customer Service, Pratt & Whitney Canada. (Photo: Business Wire)

BRISTOL, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--During the recent MRO Americas show in Chicago, Barnes Aerospace and RTX’s Pratt & Whitney Canada announced a significant milestone: a long-term extension of a repair services agreement. As industry leaders in aerospace aftermarket solutions, the companies are committed to partnering on the maintenance, repair, and overhaul of highly complex parts used in aero engine cases, rotating components, shrouds, and seals.

The newly signed extension continues Barnes Aerospace’s and Pratt & Whitney Canada’s (P&WC) longstanding business relationship, which dates back to the 1970s. The agreement allows the companies to collaborate further on developing repairs for new and existing aerospace engines.

Ian Reason, Senior Vice President of Barnes and President of Barnes Aerospace, emphasized the achievement’s significance: “By leveraging our extensive repair capabilities, expertise, and capacity, we provide quality repairs with industry-leading turn-around-time (TAT) for Pratt & Whitney. We take pride in meeting the growing demand for support of existing and new engine programs and are excited for the opportunity to work on new repair development solutions that add value to our customers.”

“As global leaders in aerospace, P&WC has more than 68,000 engines in service, which requires us to build a network of trusted service partners to keep our engines in flight and to ensure timely turn-around-time for engines undergoing maintenance activities,” said Irene Makris, Vice President, Customer Service, Pratt & Whitney Canada. “This agreement underscores our commitment to advancing engines in flight.”

Barnes Aerospace global facilities are repair stations certified by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), and other regulatory authorities as required. We provide services to some of the world’s largest commercial airlines and aviation original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). This agreement solidifies a business relationship spanning more than half a century and supports new repairs for engines currently in development.

About Barnes Aerospace

Barnes Aerospace, a business of Barnes, manufactures and maintains highly engineered parts for the aerospace and related industries globally. With elevated experience, Barnes Aerospace has a steadfast commitment to continuous improvement and the relentless pursuit of next. Barnes Aerospace offers strict compliance with customer, regulatory, and third-party standards (e.g., ISO, AS, NADCAP) for the Commercial Aerospace, Defense/Military, Energy, and Space industries where quality is crucial.

For more information, please visit www.barnesaero.com.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) leverages world-class manufacturing capabilities and market-leading engineering to develop advanced processes, automation solutions, and applied technologies for industries ranging from aerospace and medical & personal care to mobility and packaging. With a celebrated legacy of pioneering excellence, Barnes delivers exceptional value to customers through advanced manufacturing capabilities and cutting-edge industrial technologies. Barnes Aerospace specializes in the production and servicing of intricate fabricated and precision-machined components for both commercial and military turbine engines, nacelles, and airframes. Barnes Industrial excels in advancing the processing, control, and sustainability of engineered plastics and delivering innovative, custom-tailored solutions for industrial automation and metal forming applications. Established in 1857 and headquartered in Bristol, Connecticut, USA, the Company has manufacturing and support operations around the globe.

For more information, please visit www.onebarnes.com.

Category: General