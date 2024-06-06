Strategic Transaction Completed in Ham-Nord, Quebec, to Increase Local Production

QUEBEC CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H 2 O Innovation inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is proud to announce that it has acquired an industrial building and land adjacent to its Ham-Nord plant, which will allow the Corporation to expand its manufacturing activities in Quebec. With this acquisition, H 2 O Innovation will be adding 10,000 sq. ft. of production space to its plant, as well as 32,000 sq. ft. of outdoor storage space. H 2 O Innovation had already been leasing a portion of this space for several years from VIVACO groupe coopératif.

By acquiring ownership of the building and the land, the Corporation will be able to increase its manufacturing capacity to meet its fast-growing backlog of orders for water treatment systems, as well as the sustained demand for equipment dedicated to the maple syrup industry. This strategic investment will result in the creation of new specialized positions in promising market sectors for years to come.

This expansion and the new jobs it will create underscore H 2 O Innovation’s commitment to the municipality of Ham-Nord and the Centre-du-Québec region as an employer of choice committed to sustainability and the development of cutting-edge technologies in the water treatment and maple syrup industries.

“Owning these facilities will enable us not only to increase our production capacity, but also to fulfill the orders in our backlog, which has almost doubled in the last 12 months. This reflects our expansion in local and international markets, as well as the keen demand from industrial and municipal clients for water treatment equipment,” stated Frédéric Dugré, President and Chief Executive Officer of H 2 O Innovation.

Shutdown of BMR Ham-Nord

The building and grounds are owned by VIVACO groupe coopératif, which currently operates a BMR hardware store. In light of H 2 O Innovation’s interest in buying the facility to further its growth, and considering the losses associated with the Ham-Nord branch’s operations, the cooperative has recently made the decision to sell. The BMR Ham-Nord branch will therefore close its doors on June 21st so that the new owners can begin renovation work this summer.

“The decision to shut down one of our sites is always a difficult one, as we are well aware of the impact it has on our employees, our members and our customers. In the case of the Ham-Nord branch, the purchase offer from H 2 O Innovation prompted us to fast-track the process in order to remain a thriving cooperative for our members. We wish, however, to take this opportunity to reach out to the population of Ham-Nord and assert that our Bonichoix grocery store is a viable business and will remain in operation,” stated Gervais Laroche, CEO of VIVACO Groupe coopératif.

VIVACO groupe coopératif intends to remain close to its members and customers, who will find the nearest BMR branches in Disraeli, Wotton, Weedon, and Victoriaville. VIVACO also offers a roadside advisory service to members and customers in the Ham-Nord region for all their construction projects and agricultural needs.

About H 2 O Innovation

Innovation is in our name, and it is what drives the organization. H 2 O Innovation is a water solutions company focused on providing best-in-class technologies and services to its customers. The Corporation’s activities rely on three pillars: (i) Water Technologies & Services (WTS) applies membrane technologies and engineering expertise to deliver equipment and services to municipal and industrial water, wastewater, and water reuse customers, (ii) Specialty Products (SP) is a set of businesses that manufacture and supply a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables and components for the global water treatment industry, and (iii) Operation & Maintenance (O&M) provides contract operations and associated services for water and wastewater treatment systems. Through innovation, we strive to simplify water. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

About VIVACO groupe coopératif

VIVACO Groupe Coopératif is owned by nearly 2,350 agricultural producers and 30,000 members. The cooperative operates in various business sectors under different banners, including agricultural products and services under the Sollio Agriculture brand, BMR renovation centres, Sonic and Shell gas stations, a Bonichoix grocery store, and Terapro farm machinery outlets. VIVACO also owns several subsidiaries and joint ventures that broaden its value chain. With operations in the Centre-du-Québec, Estrie, and Chaudière-Appalaches regions, the group employs over 890 people dedicated to advancing its mission: contributing to the economic, social, and environmental development of its members.

Source:

H 2 O Innovation Inc.

www.h2oinnovation.com

Source :

VIVACO groupe coopératif

www.vivaco.coop