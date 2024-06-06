BDSwiss Selects Trulioo for Accelerated Customer Verification

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trulioo, an industry-leading identity platform with proven global coverage for person and business verification, today announced a partnership with BDSwiss for Person Match and Watchlist Screening capabilities across EMEA, Asia and the Americas.

The leading financial institution, which offers foreign exchange (forex) and “contract for difference” investment services to more than 1.7 million clients worldwide, partnered with Trulioo to automate manual verification processes, improve match rates, reduce onboarding costs and ensure regulatory compliance. The first phase of implementation delivered an average 25% match rate increase while meeting regulatory requirements across multiple jurisdictions.

"Before Trulioo, we used multiple providers, which offered minimal coverage in our focus regions or produced low match rates at a high customer acquisition cost,” said Mirka Diamantidis, COO at BDSwiss. “We recognized the need to elevate our customer verification processes to meet growing demands while managing our operational costs. Trulioo stood out as our ideal partner with a commitment to delivering bigger regional coverage, higher match rates, 24/7 implementation support and verification expertise in markets across the globe. This partnership underscores BDSwiss's commitment to innovation and operational excellence, ensuring we continue to provide top-tier services to our clients."

BDSwiss operates under regulatory authorities such as the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in South Africa, the Financial Services Commission in Mauritius and the Financial Services Authority in Seychelles. The financial institution needed a global verification partner with the agility to meet those compliance obligations and a host of others around the world.

Trulioo delivers state-of-the-art, in-house verification capabilities, backed by 450-plus global and local data sources, and the ability to check against more than 6,000 global watchlists and 20,000 adverse media sources for continuous monitoring at scale.

"BDSwiss's unique global footprint presents distinct challenges and opportunities and Trulioo is exceptionally well-suited to support their international growth,” said Steve Munford, Trulioo CEO. “Our platform is inherently global, and we excel in helping our customers build efficient onboarding journeys in both large and emerging, challenging markets. Together, we’re driving seamless, compliant expansion across diverse regions."

Trusted by the world’s largest forex brokers, payment providers, marketplaces and fintechs, Trulioo empowers global enterprises to navigate complex verification challenges while minimizing costs and mitigating fraud.

For more information about Trulioo, please visit trulioo.com.

About BDSwiss

BDSwiss is a leading financial services group of regulated entities, offering bespoke CFD trading and investment products to more than 1.7 million registered clients in over 180 countries. Since its inception back in 2012, BDSwiss has been providing top-class products, a wide range of platforms, competitive pricing, and fast execution on more than 1000 underlying instruments, including leading company stocks and ETFs at direct market access as well as hundreds of CFDs including forex, shares, commodities, and indices. BDSwiss complies with a strict regulatory framework and operates its services on a global scale under a number of different licences and registrations.

About Trulioo

​​Trulioo is the world’s identity platform, trusted by leading companies for their verification needs. Offering business and person verification across the globe, Trulioo covers 195 countries and can verify more than 13,000 ID documents and 700 million business entities while checking against more than 6,000 watchlists. Its comprehensive suite of in-house capabilities, integrated across a single automated platform, powers customizable onboarding workflows tailored to meet any market requirement. Combining its state-of-the-art technology with expert verification knowledge across diverse markets, Trulioo enables the highest verification assurance levels, optimizing onboarding costs and fostering trust in the global digital economy.