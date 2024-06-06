WiSA E Continues to Expand Presence in the $296 Billion Wireless Audio Market with Innovative Licensing Deals

BEAVERTON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), a leading innovator in wireless audio technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, is pleased to report seeing continued penetration into the $296 billion wireless audio market fueled by interest in its WiSA E software.

WiSA E wireless multichannel software offers significant advantages for both consumer electronics manufacturers and end users. For manufacturers, WiSA E integrates multichannel wireless audio functionality into streaming media devices without the need for costly hardware solutions, thereby reducing production costs and enhancing product offerings.

As software, WiSA E functionality can be unlocked at any time, providing end users the freedom to add multichannel audio capabilities on their timeframe and offering manufacturers an aftermarket revenue stream based on consumer activation. WiSA E-certified devices offer interoperability seamlessly across different products and brands, ensuring broad compatibility and consumer appeal. End users benefit from the ease of expanding their audio setup, as WiSA E allows them to seamlessly add satellite speakers at any time, creating an immersive home audio environment. This flexibility and user-friendly approach make WiSA E a compelling solution for bringing high-quality wireless audio to a mass market.

“Consumers are searching the market for the type of disruptive technology that we have created, and our manufacturers and partners are seeing the benefits of our software,” says Brett Moyer, CEO of WiSA Technologies. “We have gained significant momentum given the recent deals we’ve signed and are just on the cusp of gaining leadership in the space. We will continue to drive visibility to our brand and educate the audio market, while focusing on our goals of scaling, driving growth, and delivering shareholder returns. Given the strong foundation we’ve laid out and the momentum we’ve gained, we expect to continue locking down licensing agreements at every turn. Our technology is already penetrating the market, giving consumers ample options while still upholding our standards of interoperability and high-quality audio excellence.”

According to Grand View Research, the wireless audio device market was valued at $107.92 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2023 to 2030, surpassing $296 billion. Interoperability and compatibility issues have been known as factors that hinder the growth of the wireless audio device market, which presents a massive opportunity for WiSA’s audio solutions.

About WiSA Technologies, Inc.

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung; LG; Hisense; TCL; Bang & Olufsen; Platin Audio; and others, the company delivers immersive wireless sound experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA Technologies, Inc. is a founding member of WiSA™ (the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association) whose mission is to define wireless audio interoperability standards as well as work with leading consumer electronics companies, technology providers, retailers, and ecosystem partners to evangelize and market spatial audio technologies driven by WiSA Technologies, Inc. The company is headquartered in Beaverton, OR with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea, and California.

About the WiSA Association

WiSA® educates, evangelizes, and promotes solutions for spatial audio in the home. Working in collaboration with technology developed by WiSA Technologies, Inc., WiSA Association engages with leading consumer electronics companies, technology providers, retailers, and ecosystem partners to make immersive audio an experience everyone can enjoy. WiSA, LLC - the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association - is a wholly owned subsidiary of WiSA Technologies, Inc. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisatechnologies.com.

