Colorado Awards Business Intelligence and Data Management Services Contract to Conduent

FLORHAM PARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a global technology-led business solutions and services company, today announced the company has been selected by the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing (the Department) to provide Business Intelligence and Data Management (BIDM) technology services. Under terms of the new contract, Conduent will take over, manage and enhance a modular enterprise data warehouse solution to support advanced data analysis and reporting capabilities as part of the state’s Medicaid Enterprise System (MES).

Conduent will leverage its long-standing experience with Medicaid program data and technology infrastructure to strengthen the foundation of the Department’s current BIDM functionality. The company’s advanced approach will enhance the collection, consolidation and organization of claims, pharmacy and various other data sources across the healthcare ecosystem to:

enable the design of new and improved programs to enhance member health outcomes,

improve the exchange of data with providers, partners, and stakeholders, and

expand the Department’s ability to analyze program costs and comply with regulatory reporting.

“We are proud to be selected by the state of Colorado to take over the business intelligence data management project. Our goal is to assist the Department with streamlining access and improving capacity to ensure that providers, staff and stakeholders across the many agencies can rely on timely information to support outcomes for millions of Coloradans,” said Lydie Quebe, General Manager, Government Health Solutions at Conduent.

In addition to enterprise data warehouse solutions and modular Medicaid Enterprise Systems technology, Conduent provides a range of healthcare solutions including Medicaid enrollment and eligibility support, critical payment disbursement solutions, and child support solutions. The company supports approximately 41 million residents across various government health programs. Visit Conduent Government Healthcare Solutions to learn more.

Conduent delivers digital business solutions and services spanning the commercial, government and transportation spectrum – creating valuable outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. The Company leverages cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation and advanced analytics to deliver mission-critical solutions. Through a dedicated global team of approximately 59,000 associates, process expertise and advanced technologies, Conduent’s solutions and services digitally transform its clients’ operations to enhance customer experiences, improve performance, increase efficiencies and reduce costs. Conduent adds momentum to its clients’ missions in many ways including disbursing approximately $100 billion in government payments annually, enabling 2.3 billion customer service interactions annually, empowering millions of employees through HR services every year and processing nearly 13 million tolling transactions every day. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

