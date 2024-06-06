AECOM-led joint venture selected to provide facility support services for the U.S. Navy’s Pacific Region

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced that an AECOM-led joint venture with Akima Support Operations has been selected by the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific to deliver facility support services under the Global Contingency Services Multiple Award Contract (GCSMAC). This is AECOM’s third consecutive GCSMAC award, spanning 13 years of engineering and operations support for NAVFAC facilities throughout the world under this contract.

“We’re proud to build on years of collaboration with the Navy by deploying our extensive federal disaster recovery capabilities to address critical facility needs in the Pacific and worldwide,” said Lara Poloni, AECOM’s president. “Our industry-leading experts, many of whom joined AECOM as veterans, remain dedicated to the Navy’s mission and bring specialized expertise from our previous GCSMAC projects.”

Under this multiple-award, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract, the joint venture will provide various services in response to natural disasters, humanitarian efforts, Navy operations and projects worldwide. The scope of work also encompasses supporting the Navy’s facility maintenance and modernization operations, as well as providing incidental environmental and engineering services.

"Our team brings together highly skilled program managers and technical specialists with proven success on complex large-scale federal programs,” said Karl Jensen, executive vice president of AECOM’s National Governments business. “As we continue to advance our Think and Act Globally strategy, our dedicated professionals will leverage our global contingency expertise, which includes rapid deployment of resources as well as facility and infrastructure support.”

AECOM entities have supported the U.S. Navy for more than 90 years, and the Company has delivered approximately $1.5 billion in services worldwide in the past decade. This includes complex programs such as NAVFAC Pacific and Atlantic Comprehensive Long-Term Environmental Action Navy (CLEAN), and numerous planning, architecture, engineering, and environmental services contracts.

