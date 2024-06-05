Bloomreach Partners with valantic and commercetools to Form the B2B Accelerator, Shaping the Future of Personalized and High-Performance Ecommerce Experiences

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bloomreach, the platform fueling limitless ecommerce personalization, today announced the company will expand their partnership with valantic and commercetools through the launch of the B2B Accelerator. The Accelerator enables B2B brands to seamlessly integrate a composable stack of solutions, including Bloomreach Discovery. With the Accelerator, businesses will reduce time to market, speed time to value and mitigate risks associated with transitioning to composable commerce.

“Incorporating Bloomreach Discovery into our commercetools B2B Accelerator has been a game-changer, especially for our large enterprise customers, and we are proud to be the only digital agency providing a blueprint for B2B in Foundry,” said Vanessa Belstler, Business Area Manager, valantic. “This integration enhances our platform's capabilities and ensures that our clients can provide a product discovery that drives immediate ROI and revenue, allowing them a competitive edge in the market.”

"commercetools is thrilled to announce our expanded network of integrations with top-tier partners like Bloomreach and valantic, revolutionizing the way businesses scale and adapt," said Chris Holley, Global Director of ISV Partnerships, commercetools. "This new solution enhances flexibility and efficiency, ensuring smoother integration for brands across the commerce ecosystem. By leveraging these robust tools, businesses can seamlessly grow and thrive, driving exceptional customer experiences at every interaction. We are excited to embark on this journey of innovation and success with our valued partners."

“We’re excited to partner with valantic and commercetools to unlock limitless opportunities for growth with the B2B Accelerator,” said Marcel Lamers, Director of Channel EMEA, Bloomreach. “Together, we will ensure that integration is smoother than ever, helping brands across the commerce ecosystem seamlessly scale and expand with our solutions. We look forward to beginning this new journey with Discovery and these best in class partners, delivering tailored customer journeys across every touchpoint.”

Learn more about the launch of the B2B Accelerator and Bloomreach’s partnership with valantic and commercetools.

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach personalizes the ecommerce experience. Its data engine unifies real-time customer and product data so businesses understand what customers really want. By connecting that understanding to every channel, the ecommerce experience becomes limitless — reflecting a changing customer as they shop. Amplified by the speed and scale of Loomi, Bloomreach's AI for ecommerce, this creates endless new paths to purchase, greater profitability, and fast business growth. Bloomreach products include: Engagement, a marketing automation platform; Discovery, an ecommerce search solution; Content, a headless CMS; and Clarity, AI-powered conversational shopping. The company has multiple AI patents and serves 1,400+ global brands including: Williams-Sonoma, Bosch, Puma, and Marks & Spencer.

About valantic

Valantic is among the fastest-growing digital consulting, solutions, and software companies in the market. valantic combines technological expertise with industry knowledge and humanity. Over 500 blue-chip clients already trust valantic – including 32 of the 40 DAX-listed corporations, as well as a multitude of international market leaders. With more than 4,000 solutions consultants and developers and an expected turnover of more than 600 million euros in 2024(e), valantic is present in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Portugal, as well as numerous other international locations. valantic is organized in a unique structure of Competence Centers and expert teams – always precisely tailored to the digitalization needs of companies. From strategy to tangible realization. The range of services includes Digital Strategy & Analytics, Customer Experience, SAP Services, Smart Industries, and Financial Services Automation. Visit www.valantic.com for more.

About commercetools

commercetools, a global commerce company, is the market leader in composable commerce. We enable companies to flexibly customise, tailor and scale shopping experiences across markets. Our composable commerce platform equips some of the world’s most influential businesses with tools to remain agile, future-proof digital offerings, reduce technical risks and costs, and build outstanding experiences that drive revenue growth.

With headquarters in Munich (Germany) and Durham (US) and employees spread across five continents, commercetools has led a global renaissance in digital commerce by combining cloud-native, technology-agnostic, independent components into a unique system that addresses personalized business needs. We empower brands –– including Audi, Danone, Eurorail, NBCUniversal, Sephora and Volkswagen Group –– to stay ahead of changes in the market and consumer preferences by powering distinctive, dynamic user experiences. To learn more, visit commercetools.com.