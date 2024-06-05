Good Food Holdings Selects AI-Based Connected Retail from SymphonyAI to Enhance Shopper Experience and Scale for Growth

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SymphonyAI, a leader in predictive and generative enterprise AI SaaS, today announced that Good Food Holdings is implementing the suite of SymphonyAI connected retail software, including CINDE demand performance, CINDE store and shelf performance, and CINDE merchandising to bring end-to-end integrated intelligence to drive informed actions faster than ever before across store, shelf, merchandise and supply chain for its U.S. West Coast banners.

With five distinct food retailing brands noted for their high quality and curated assortments, Good Food Holdings turned to SymphonyAI to improve enterprise-wide insights and on-shelf availability. The California-based retailer will use SymphonyAI CINDE demand performance, CINDE store and shelf performance, and CINDE merchandising, including master data management to unify data while supporting multiple item hierarchies across its Bristol Farms, Lazy Acres Natural Market, Metropolitan Market, New Seasons Market, and New Leaf Community Markets locations. Using SymphonyAI AI-based supply chain capabilities including Demand Forecasting AI, store replenishment, fresh and kitchen management, and distributed order management, Good Food Holdings will achieve connected forecasting and availability to ensure shoppers have consistent access to the items they want across every store. Good Food Holdings is also piloting CINDE Store Intelligence with AI and computer vision for real-time insights into shelf conditions with prioritized workflows and insight-based recommendations that improve on-shelf availability to increase revenues and shopper satisfaction.

CINDE Merchandising provides Good Food Holdings with real-time customer insights transformed into prescriptive actions that help category managers optimize assortments. CINDE Connected Promotions provides AI-based analysis of sales, customer, and promotion data to enable Good Food Holdings to deliver the most high-impact, customer-centric promotional offers while avoiding promotions that are ineffective and that erode revenue and margin attainment.

“With the SymphonyAI connected retail portfolio, we can ensure high-quality, consistent shopper experience across all our banners while achieving system-wide efficiencies and processes to scale seamlessly,” said Good Food Holdings CEO Neil Stern. “The integrated end-to-end view from SymphonyAI gives us shelf-to-supplier insights and efficiencies that make our supply chain, merchandising, and promotions more robust and engaging while bringing our product strategies to life at the shelf. We are excited to team with SymphonyAI to strengthen our customer-centric brand promise and take our operations to a higher level of maturity.”

“We are bringing the vision of connected retail to reality for Good Food Holdings as they position company-wide for growth, scale, and long-term customer loyalty,” said SymphonyAI Retail/CPG division President Manish Choudhary. “We are excited to help Good Food Holdings deliver enhanced shopper experience using end-to-end solutions from SymphonyAI’s industry-leading predictive and generative AI portfolio.”

About Good Food Holdings

Good Food Holdings is the holding company for five preeminent and enduring food retailing brands on the west coast: Bristol Farms, Lazy Acres Natural Market, Metropolitan Market, New Seasons Market, and New Leaf Community Markets. Each banner has its own leadership team, company culture, operating philosophy, and go-to market strategy. All are deeply rooted in community and lead in their respective markets by offering unique localized assortments, as well as the highest quality meat, seafood, produce, and bakery items. With fresh floral, chef-driven prepared foods plus extensive wine, spirits, and craft beer offerings, they make entertaining simple and convenient. Stellar customer service and continued education programs for team members make these grocers a neighborhood favorite.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI SaaS company with market-leading predictive and generative AI applications for digital transformation across the most critical and resilient growth verticals, including retail, consumer packaged goods, financial services, manufacturing, media, and business IT. SymphonyAI has many leading enterprises as clients. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to 3,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. SymphonyAI is an SAIGroup company, backed by a $1 billion commitment from Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist.