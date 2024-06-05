Ooma Office Phone Service Now Integrates with Square, Delivering More Personal Customer Experiences

Ooma today announced the integration of its Ooma Office business phone service with Square, the globally trusted software, payments and hardware solution for businesses of all sizes. With the Ooma Office and Square integration, shown here, users of the Ooma Office desktop app can view information from the Square Customer Directory – including customer name, recent purchase history and upcoming appointments – in a caller ID pop-up when placing or receiving calls. This makes customer information easily accessible, empowering the delivery of a personalized and exceptional customer experience. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ooma, Inc., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced the integration of its Ooma Office business phone service with Square, the globally trusted software, payments and hardware solution for businesses of all sizes.

With the Ooma Office and Square integration (https://www.ooma.com/small-business-phone-systems/integrations/square/), users of the Ooma Office desktop app can view information from the Square Customer Directory – including customer name, recent purchase history and upcoming appointments – in a caller ID pop-up when placing or receiving calls. This makes customer information easily accessible, empowering the delivery of a personalized and exceptional customer experience. Also, users can go to the contact entry in the Square Customer Directory with a single click to make any changes.

By teaming up, Ooma and Square are enabling businesses to streamline orders, make their operations more efficient and build long-term customer loyalty.

“ We’ve been working to add integrations to Ooma Office because we know our customers expect their technology tools to work together in ways that enhance productivity,” said Dennis Peng, senior vice president of product management at Ooma. “ Square’s popularity with businesses is a perfect match with Ooma’s focus on providing a leading cloud-based phone service that is simple yet powerful.”

Ooma Office (https://www.ooma.com/small-business-phone-systems/), available in the United States and Canada, is a cloud-based phone and unified communications service offering an extensive set of more than 50 features curated to meet the needs of businesses of various sizes. Designed for easy installation, use and management, with no technical skills required, Ooma Office delivers powerful capabilities that include virtual receptionists, ring groups, text messaging, videoconferencing, call recording, call queuing and more.

There is a broad range of integrations for Ooma Office connecting to customer relationship management (CRM) and productivity platforms (https://www.ooma.com/small-business-phone-systems/integrations/), including:

AgencyZoom

Clio Manage

Freshdesk

Google Chrome Extension

HubSpot

Jobber

Microsoft Dynamics 365

NexHealth

Salesforce

Square

Zendesk Support

Zoho

The Ooma Office integration with Square is available now and included at no extra cost in the Ooma Office Pro Plus service plan.

