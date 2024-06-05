Five9 Announces AI Integration with Salesforce for a Unified View of the Customer

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Five9, (NASDAQ: FIVN), provider of the Intelligent CX Platform, today announced the next step in its collaboration with Salesforce, focused on delivering joint AI-powered solutions to improve customer experiences (CX) in the contact center. The latest release of Five9 for Service Cloud Voice with Partner Telephony combines Salesforce Einstein with Five9’s suite of AI solutions to empower agents to better service customer requests, improve contact center management’s understanding of the overall health of operations, and provide customer resolutions that exceed expectations.

Using Five9’s open APIs and Five9 TranscriptStream, the Einstein AI engine identifies opportunities to empower agents with real-time solutions, prompting ‘Next Best Action’ agent guidance. The solution can also generate real-time transcription of customer conversations, vet call recordings for accuracy and relevance to other customer touchpoints, and integrate with Salesforce Einstein Conversation Insights to strengthen conversation intelligence.

“Five9 understands the power of elevating the customer experience through innovative technology and seamless integrations,” said Dan Burkland, President, Five9. “Our collaboration with Salesforce pushes the boundaries of what is possible. Infusing Einstein’s AI insights into the contact center and CRM eliminates repetitive tasks, while also guiding agents with the next best actions they know will help them be more effective.”

At 15+ years, the Salesforce-Five9 collaboration is one of the longest-standing in CCaaS, with Five9 most recently incorporating Five9 call dispositions for agents to access within the Salesforce Omni-Channel widget or Voice Call page. This configuration enables organizations to automatically update call dispositions within the Five9 call database, to ensure reporting accuracy across the integration. Both companies are delivering on the growing appetite for AI solutions to improve customer engagement, regardless of where the interaction lies along the customer journey.

“Five9's deeper integration with Salesforce Einstein offers a new level of choice for customers who are looking for AI capabilities that best match their contact center needs and existing technology investments,” said Sheila McGee-Smith, President & Principal Analyst at McGee-Smith Analytics. “When coupled with features like Five9 TranscriptStream – also being announced today – organizations can dramatically reduce an agent’s workload while improving the customer’s overall experience. This next step in the Salesforce-Five9 relationship shows the commitment each company has to its sizable joint customer base to easily take advantage of the latest AI innovations.”

“Service Cloud Voice with Five9 uses AI to deliver a better customer experience,” said Ryan Nichols, Chief Product Officer, Service Cloud, Salesforce. “Our collaboration is focused on more than a ‘single pane of glass’– we’re bringing together customer data, knowledge, and now real-time conversation transcripts to ground AI to help make agents more productive and delight your customers.”

These new enhancements to Five9 for Service Cloud Voice with Partner Telephony will be available starting June 30.

For a deeper look into the Five9 integration to Service Cloud Voice, including common use cases, register for the webinar “Unlock Efficiency with the Power of AI: Five9 and Salesforce Service Cloud Voice” on Tuesday, July 23.

An on-demand playback of the December 2023 Five9 and Salesforce joint webinar is also available here, covering topics, including the use of data for personalization, best practices for leveraging engagement data to improve ​​experiences, and how companies can be more customer centric. ​

Salesforce, Einstein, and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, Inc.

About Five9

The Five9 Intelligent CX Platform provides a comprehensive suite of solutions to engage with customers across their channel of choice, empower managers with insights and intelligence into contact center performance, and elevate your business to deliver better business outcomes and Bring Joy to CX™. Our cloud-native, scalable, and secure platform includes contact center; omnichannel engagement; Workforce Engagement Management; extensibility through more than 1,400 partners; and innovative, practical AI, automation, and journey analytics that are embedded as part of the platform. Five9 brings the power of people, technology, and partners to more than 2,500 organizations worldwide.

For more information, visit www.five9.com.

Engage with us @Five9, LinkedIn, Facebook, Blog