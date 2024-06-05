Wells Fargo Introduces the New Attune℠ World Elite Mastercard®

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) and Mastercard announced the new Attune℠ World Elite Mastercard®, designed to reward cardholders on their purchases that impact their wellbeing, their pets, and the world around them. Cardholders earn unlimited 4% cash rewards on fitness and wellness purchases as well as select sports and entertainment purchases.

“ We are thrilled to unveil the new Attune World Elite Mastercard, a product that is sure to stand out in the marketplace,” said Krista Phillips, EVP, Head of Consumer Credit Cards and Consumer Lending Marketing. “ Attune was designed with the intention of rewarding cardholders for making purchases they are most passionate about. Whether it’s enjoying a live concert, taking public transit, exploring thrift shops, hitting the gym, or relaxing at a spa, the Attune card aligns with customers’ many interests.”

Cardholders can earn a welcome bonus of $100 cash rewards after spending $500 in qualifying purchases in the first three months. For a limited time, Wells Fargo will also make a donation of $50 to national non-profit organization Capital Link for each cardholder who qualifies for the welcome bonus. Capital Link creates clean energy solutions for health centers supporting local communities during power outages.

Card benefits include:

Earn 4% cash rewards on fitness and wellness, like gym memberships, exercise classes, salons and spas

Earn 4% cash rewards on select sports, recreation, and entertainment including live shows and sporting events, gardening and floral stores, as well as pet supplies, boarding and grooming

Earn 4% cash rewards on purchases like public transit, EV charging stations, and select thrift stores

Earn 1% on other purchases

No Annual Fee

Security benefits including Mastercard Global Service, Mastercard ID Theft Protection and Zero Liability Protection, as well as additional Mastercard travel benefits such as Concierge Service and Mastercard Travel & Lifestyle Services

“ We’re excited to partner with Wells Fargo to bring Mastercard’s best-in-class World Elite benefits to the new Attune Card program,” said John Levitsky, President of U.S. Financial Institutions at Mastercard. “ Consumers can check out seamlessly, with the confidence of safety and security with every transaction, while earning rewards for activities that fuel their well-being.”

For more information or to apply for the Attune Card, visit wellsfargo.com/attune

Refer to www.wellsfargo.com/attunebonus for more details on eligible purchases and merchant categories that qualify for the 4% cash rewards.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 47 on Fortune’s 2023 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wellsfargo

About Mastercard

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

News Release Category: WF-PS