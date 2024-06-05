TerraSource Global Announces the Acquisition of Peninsula Iron Works

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TerraSource Global – a leading provider of solutions for natural resource recycling, material handling, product classification, and liquid/solid separation under the brands Gundlach Crushers, Jeffrey Rader, Pennsylvania Crusher, and Elgin Separation Solutions – has announced the acquisition of Peninsula Iron Works (PIW) as of May 31, 2024. PIW is a premier refurbisher, rebuilder, and parts manufacturer for capital equipment and large assemblies across the mining, metal products / fabrication, steel recycling / making, building products, and industrial equipment industries. Services include new builds from in-house or customer designs, value-add and refurbishments, maintenance and repair on new or previously repaired work, and contracted services for manufacturing large and complex components.

Kevin Hambrice, CEO at TerraSource Global, said, “Peninsula Iron Works has a long history of success providing high-quality, US-based manufacturing that complements TerraSource Global’s industrial processing equipment. PIW handles heavy fabrication, machine build, and rebuild work for steel mills, aggregate processing operations, sheet mills, lumber mills, aluminum plants, scrap yards, and more. With one of the largest machining part envelopes, PIW is able to offer unique solutions that other companies cannot. We look forward to working with PIW’s management team as we integrate our areas of expertise into more complete solutions for customers and expand our aftermarket offerings for the aggregates, mining, and forest products industries.”

James Johnson, President of Peninsula Iron Works, said, “There is a natural complement between TerraSource Global’s proven, high-quality material handling equipment and PIW’s expertise in large, complex equipment design builds, fabrications, and rebuilds. We are excited to become part of TerraSource Global and partner with their team to serve customers around the world.”

About TerraSource Global Corporation

A subsidiary of Right Lane Industries, TerraSource Global brings together four major brands – Gundlach Crushers, Jeffrey Rader, Pennsylvania Crusher, and Elgin Separation Solutions – with a large, diverse portfolio of high-quality, innovative equipment, services, and precision OEM parts backed by technical expertise. The company delivers turn-key solutions, intelligent engineering, and aftermarket support around the world, helping operations with natural resource recycling, product classification, crushing, dewatering, fluid recovery, feeding/material handling, liquid/solid separation, and waste management in industries like pulp and paper, oil & gas, recycling, coal and biomass power, aggregates, mining and mineral processing plants. Find out more www.terrasource.com