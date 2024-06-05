Arcesium Announces Collaboration With Bloomberg to Make Its Data License Plus (DL+) Solution Available to Mutual Customers to Deliver Enhanced Efficiency

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arcesium, a leading data and operations technology provider to the global investment industry, announced today the expansion of its collaboration with Bloomberg. The extended capabilities will make Bloomberg’s data management solution, Data License Plus (DL+), available via Arcesium's advanced operations platform, providing mutual customers with more efficient and streamlined data management capabilities.

Now with access to DL+, Arcesium and Bloomberg customers, including institutional asset managers, hedge funds, banks, and private markets funds, can more seamlessly integrate Bloomberg’s Data License content into their day-to-day workflows via the Arcesium platform. Bloomberg’s Data License content includes 70+ million securities and 40,000 data fields spanning reference, pricing, regulatory, ESG data, and more.

DL+ will enable mutual customers to quickly provide their downstream consumers with consistent data, synchronously acquired from multiple delivery channels and linked together, unlocking quick and efficient access to over 275 Bloomberg Bulk Data License datasets. DL+ ultimately enables a smarter and simplified data strategy.

Alex Dobson, Head of Product, US at Arcesium commented: “Today’s investment managers are working with copious amounts of market data. By eliminating the need to manage data, mutual clients of Bloomberg and Arcesium will be able to save valuable time, reduce the risk of errors, and optimize the cost of ownership of their technology stacks. Our collaboration with Bloomberg’s DL+ solution enables clients to seamlessly consume Bloomberg’s Bulk and Per Security datasets inside the Arcesium operating platform to enhance workflow efficiency.”

Don Huff, Global Head of Client Services at Bloomberg Data Management Services commented: “Our commitment to providing our customers with transparency and accessibility when it comes to their use of data includes working with advanced operational platforms such as Arcesium. We’re excited that our mutual customers now have access to the synchronous acquisition and seamless management of Bloomberg Data License Per Security and Bulk datasets, and Bloomberg and multi-vendor ESG data. This eliminates time and resource expenditure for future data consumption efforts, enhancing the value of this data throughout the enterprise.”

David Nable, Head of Client and Partner Development at Arcesium added: "We’re always looking for ways to enhance our clients’ ability to unify data, put it to use, and extract maximum value from it across their entire businesses. DL+ is an impressive solution that delivers technical scale across Bloomberg data subscriptions. Through this collaboration with the Arcesium operational platform, we’ll enable our mutual clients to accelerate operational excellence and turn information into insights even faster than before.”

Bloomberg’s DL+ solution allows customers to easily manage data acquisition from multiple delivery channels and deliver to their critical workflows. The result is complete access to consistent data, enabling customers to accelerate their Target Operating Model (TOM) projects and meet the unique requirements of their specific organization’s objectives.

DL+ reflects Bloomberg Data License data in a Unified Data Model and acts as a foundation for customers to begin building on data analytics platforms and cloud technologies while maintaining transparency, consistency, efficiency, and scalability using the specific dataset needs of their organization.

Arcesium’s operational platform is a data and enterprise management solution that connects the front, middle, and back offices with a single source of truth. It systemizes even the most complex workflows, from analytics to reporting, accounting, treasury, and reconciliation.

About Arcesium LLC

Arcesium is a global financial technology company delivering pre- and post-investment and enterprise data management solutions to some of the world’s most sophisticated financial institutions, including hedge funds, banks, institutional asset managers, and private markets firms. Expertly designed to achieve a synchronized golden source of data throughout a client’s ecosystem, Arcesium’s cloud-native technology is built to systematize the most complex workflows and help clients achieve scale.

Today, Arcesium services over $690 billion in global client AUM with a staff of over 2,000 software engineering, accounting, operations, and treasury professionals. Arcesium was built from a platform developed and tested by investment and technology development firm, the D. E. Shaw group, and launched as a joint venture with Blackstone Alternative Asset Management. J.P. Morgan, another large client, later made a strategic investment in the company, helping Arcesium further its mission: to power the entire investment lifecycle.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration.

