GreenGasUSA and Darling Ingredients Partner to Reduce Emissions and Repurpose Waste Through the Production of Renewable Natural Gas (RNG)

GreenGasUSA and Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) are pleased to announce their partnership to produce renewable natural gas (RNG) and capture CO 2 from the wastewater streams at Darling's facilities in the U.S. The collaboration is expected to result in material greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reductions at Darling's facilities from the installation of gas upgrading systems, CO 2 capture systems, as well as generate other beneficial co-products.

At the core of its business, Darling Ingredients champions sustainability, and GreenGasUSA is a leading producer of RNG from environmental and industrial waste streams. Through Darling and GreenGasUSA’s collaboration they aim to accelerate the development of innovative solutions to unlock value from waste streams and deliver significant environmental benefits such as GHG reductions.

“We are excited to announce this landmark agreement with Darling Ingredients,” said CEO and Founder of GreenGasUSA Marc Fetten. “It is our mission at GreenGas to help businesses reduce their environmental impact by providing solutions that generate economic benefits. Darling Ingredients has been at the forefront of the effort to repurpose waste and integrate circularity into industrial operations and GreenGas is proud to support this mandate by partnering to convert agricultural and food waste into a valuable renewable energy product.”

South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers commented, “The innovative collaboration between GreenGas and Darling Ingredients is evidence of the important role that the agricultural sector will play in advancing the clean energy economy. I have long been a supporter of GreenGas’s work to create renewable products from agricultural waste streams and reduce carbon emissions. And I am particularly excited about GreenGas’s CO 2 capture technology that both introduces circularity into agricultural processes and creates an important raw material for producers.”

About GreenGasUSA: GreenGasUSA partners with global businesses to help reduce their environmental footprint by producing renewable natural gas and other renewable products, like carbon dioxide (CO 2 ), clean water, and agricultural nutrients. GreenGasUSA’s wastewater and engineering experts design and permit comprehensive biogas solutions including, biogas capture, anaerobic digestion, gas flaring, compression, transportation, and pipeline injection. GreenGasUSA has operational RNG facilities at agricultural and food processing sources across the country, with proven success in installing, commissioning, and operating gas upgrading equipment; RNG and CO 2 product compression and transportation; and existing pipeline injection infrastructure. GreenGasUSA’s existing assets and partnerships with sustainability leaders are helping to shape the renewable energy landscape by offering solutions to customers dedicated to bettering the environment. GreenGasUSA has five operational RNG facilities, and one CO 2 facility, and is actively developing additional RNG and CO 2 facilities across the U.S.

GreenGasUSA is majority owned by the IFM Net Zero Infrastructure Fund (“IFM NZIF”). IFM NZIF is an open-ended fund, managed by IFM Investors, which targets essential infrastructure assets that seek to accelerate the world’s transition to a net-zero emissions economy.