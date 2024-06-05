THE LA Galaxy, Dignity Health Sports Park and the Maker of the HERDEZ® Brand Spice up Game Days for Fans With Brand-New Partnership

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Five-time MLS Cup champions, the LA Galaxy, and their home stadium, Dignity Health Sports Park are proud to announce a new partnership with the maker of the HERDEZ® brand, the No. 1 selling salsa brand in Mexico and a leading authentic Mexican salsa in homes across the United States. The partnership, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, will bring the vibrant flavors of Mexico to soccer fans across Southern California as the maker of the HERDEZ® brand becomes the official salsa of the LA Galaxy and MegaMex Foods becomes an official partner of Dignity Health Sports Park (DHSP). This collaboration is a first-of-its-kind for the maker of the HERDEZ® brand and marks the company’s inaugural partnership with an MLS team.

Beginning this season, Galaxy fans can anticipate exciting moments played on the pitch accompanied by the vibrant flavors of the HERDEZ® brand signature salsa. The new partnership will see the HERDEZ® brand seamlessly integrated into the fabric of DHSP, adding to the venue’s culinary offerings and the overall game-day experience for fans. As an official partner of the club and its home stadium, the maker of the HERDEZ® brand will make its premium salsa available throughout all DHSP’s concessions where salsa is sold, allowing Galaxy fans to savor the bold and authentic tastes of Mexico, while enjoying the beautiful game.

“We are thrilled to partner with the five-time MSL Cup champions LA Galaxy and Dignity Health Sports Park,” said Ryan Michaelis, President and CEO of MegaMex Foods home of HERDEZ® Salsa. “We know how passionate LA Galaxy fans are and we look forward to offering them HERDEZ® authentic Mexican salsa products at every home game. The HERDEZ® brand and the LA Galaxy are simply an unbeatable combination.”

“We are excited for this new partnership between MegaMex Foods and the LA Galaxy,” said LA Galaxy President Business Operations and Chief Operations Officer, Tom Braun. “We look forward to collaborating with the company and we’re thrilled that the HERDEZ® brand will be the new official salsa partner of the LA Galaxy. We welcome them to the team.”

As part of the collaboration there will be prominent HERDEZ® branding throughout DHSP on Galaxy game days including both static and digital field-level signage during designated matches as well as digital signage on the venue’s Legends Plaza media board. Custom LED ribbon board signage and exposure on the digital scoreboard during all MLS regular season home games will also ensure the HERDEZ® brand has a significant and visible brand presence during some of the biggest moments of each Galaxy match.

“Our partnership with the maker of the HERDEZ® brand is about enhancing the overall fan experience at Dignity Health Sports Park. Beyond the goals and excitement on the field, we wanted to introduce a delicious new culinary option that we know our fans will enjoy,” said Dignity Health Sports Park General Manager Katie Pandolfo. “The HERDEZ® authentic Mexican salsa brings a unique and flavorful new dimension to our concessions and adds to the game-day experience at Dignity Health Sports Park.”

The HERDEZ® brand team will have an opportunity to engage Galaxy fans via a custom activation space during four MLS regular season games at DHSP, a major highlight of the agreement. The space will provide fans with entertainment and an additional opportunity to experience the HERDEZ® brand in-person. The maker of the HERDEZ® brand will also become a supporting partner of a special LA Galaxy content series, which will be distributed across the team’s digital and social platforms during Hispanic Heritage Month, fostering a deeper connection with the Galaxy’s passionate fan base. Over the course of the agreement, the partners will continue to collaborate on a variety of content across both social and digital media platforms to the benefit of the fans and salsa aficionados throughout the region.

“We are thrilled to welcome the maker of the HERDEZ® brand to our family of LA Galaxy and Dignity Health Sports Park partners,” said Josh Veilleux, senior vice president, AEG Global Partnerships. “This partnership not only adds a dynamic new flavor to many of the menu items available at Dignity Health Sports Park’s numerous concession stands but also brings the authentic flavors of Mexico to our fans. It’s a perfect addition that is sure to enhance the overall game-day experience for all.”

To learn more about HERDEZ® salsa and guacamole products, visit HerdezTraditions.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok.

ABOUT THE HERDEZ® BRAND

The HERDEZ® brand allows consumers to experience the real flavor and culture of Mexico at home with authentic salsas and cooking sauce. The HERDEZ® brand is the No. 1 selling salsa in Mexico and the leading authentic Mexican salsa brand in homes across the US. Best known for products such as HERDEZ® Salsa Verde, Salsa Casera and the original Guacamole Salsa, the HERDEZ® brand is founded on authenticity in flavor and quality you can trust. Innovative authentic flavor experiences is at the forefront of their success. The HERDEZ® brand is part of MegaMex Foods, a joint venture founded by Herdez del Fuerte and Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) and one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the U.S. focused on reimagining Mexican flavor. For more information and recipe ideas, visit www.salsas.com/herdez, and follow the Herdez® brand on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

ABOUT AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments: Facilities, which through its affiliation with ASM Global, owns, manages or consults with more than 350 preeminent arenas, stadiums, convention centers and performing arts venues around the world; Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music and special events and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival; Real Estate, which develops world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE, Mercedes Platz in Berlin and The O2 in London; Sports, as the world’s largest operator of high-profile sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Kings, LA Galaxy and Eisbären Berlin; and AEG Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating and other strategic partnerships. Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 160 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.