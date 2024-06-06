WNS Partners with Brightview Senior Living for Digital Procurement Transformation

NEW YORK & LONDON & MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global digital-led Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced its partnership with Brightview Senior Living. WNS has been selected as the preferred design, implementation and integration partner for Brightview’s comprehensive digital procurement transformation project.

This new engagement will fully automate the end-to-end purchasing process, streamlining operations and enabling the allocation of key resources to higher value-added activities. The collaboration is designed to enhance visibility into Brightview’s expenditures and budget management, increase the accuracy of invoice matching with purchase orders, and minimize reconciliation efforts.

“Brightview’s selection of WNS Procurement for this transformative project will help drive tangible enhancements including both operational efficiency and procurement effectiveness. WNS Procurement will implement Ivalua’s leading spend management platform, focusing on delivering sustainable, digitally-led business improvements and bottom-line results for Brightview,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

“We knew from the very beginning that WNS was the right partner for us. They took the time and dedication to fully understand our business and senior living and its various nuances. We are delighted to partner with WNS on this transformation journey,” said Tesh Patel, Director of Business Operations, Brightview Senior Living.

WNS Procurement is a market leader in procurement and supply chain advisory, managed services and digital transformation. It has the combined market differentiation of Denali, The Smart Cube and OptiBuy. Procurement teams of the Global 2000 across industries partner with WNS Procurement to become the top value creator in their business by implementing transformational operating models that are category-driven, insights-led and digitally enabled. We meet our clients where they are: assess, co-create and operate their end-to-end procurement ecosystem by implementing fully customized, next-generation operating models. Our solutions are powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Human Intelligence (HI) – combining expert resources with leading digital technologies to help Procurement drive greater stakeholder value.

About Brightview Senior Living

Founded in 1999 and based in Baltimore, Brightview Senior Living operates 48 senior living communities across eight states on the East Coast. It’s known for its resort-style amenities, chef-prepared meals, enhanced infection control measures and unique wellness programs. Furthermore, Brightview is consistently recognized as an excellent workplace in the aging industry by Great Place To Work.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics, and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 600 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of March 31, 2024, WNS had 60,125 professionals across 65 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

