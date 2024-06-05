Fivetran Expands Snowflake Partnership with Iceberg Table Support and Enterprise-Ready Native Applications

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fivetran, the global leader in data movement, today announced an expanded partnership with Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, including Iceberg Table Support and a commitment to build Native Connectors for Snowflake at Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024.

Fivetran’s support of Iceberg Tables provides Snowflake customers the ability to create a lakehouse architecture with Apache Iceberg, all within the Snowflake AI Data Cloud. Fivetran’s integration with Iceberg means that organizations can now create a fully automated and scalable lakehouse architecture within Snowflake, ensuring data quality, extensive governance and ease of use. By choosing Fivetran, customers can leverage these capabilities and avoid the complexity and lack of governability that can hinder data lake adoption at scale.

Further deepening the partnership, Fivetran also announced today the development of Native Apps. This development will provide a faster way for Snowflake customers to leverage Fivetran’s connectors directly from the Snowflake Marketplace to replicate data into the AI Data Cloud. Fivetran will build these connectors using Snowflake’s Snowpark Container Services and they will be publicly available in the Snowflake Marketplace.

“We are excited to deepen our partnership with Fivetran,” said Kieran Kennedy, Head of Snowflake Marketplace. “In addition to offering data lake support with Iceberg, Fivetran’s innovative data integration capabilities will enable customers to run native connectors in their account without providing external access to their data. This leads to enterprise-grade security, simplified procurement and faster time to value for our customers.”

A four-time Snowflake Technology Partner of the Year with 10 Snowflake industry competency badges and trusted by more than 6,000 global companies, Fivetran meets the strictest security requirements for the world’s largest companies and continues to invest in innovation that matters to the enterprise. With Iceberg Table Support, Fivetran provides a fully governed, cleansed and query-ready data lake without any of the manual maintenance. With Native Connectors for Snowflake, Fivetran will provide complete data control to organizations giving them the ability to run pipelines in their local Snowflake environment with the same ease as a cloud offering. Fivetran Native Connectors for Snowflake will only share metadata between Fivetran and the Snowflake customer account.

“Offering Iceberg Table Support and new Native Connectors for Snowflake customers to leverage in the AI Data Cloud marks a significant advancement in our partnership,” said George Fraser, Fivetran CEO. "Organizations can easily move data from business-critical SaaS applications, databases and ERP systems to Snowflake, where they can use it for data-driven decisions and AI/ML workloads."

“Organizations need access to data to improve operational efficiency, run predictive analytics with AI, build large language models and deliver trusted data products,” said Ryan Bosshart, CEO at phData. “Fivetran’s support for Iceberg Tables and Native Connectors for Snowflake will accelerate enterprise adoption of advanced analytics on a global scale. We are proud to partner with Snowflake and Fivetran to deliver impactful client solutions while fostering cultures of innovation to drive business success.”

Visit Fivetran this week at Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024 – Booth #2403 in Moscone North, San Francisco.

About Fivetran

Fivetran, the global leader in data movement, helps customers use their data to power everything from AI applications and ML models, to predictive analytics and operational workloads. The Fivetran platform reliably and securely centralizes data from hundreds of SaaS applications and databases into any cloud destination — whether deployed on-premises, in the cloud or in a hybrid environment. Thousands of global brands, including Autodesk, Condé Nast, JetBlue and Morgan Stanley, trust Fivetran to move their most valuable data assets to fuel analytics, drive operational efficiencies and power innovation. For more info, visit fivetran.com.