Axos Bank Expands Relationship with Ninth Wave for Secure Open Finance Connectivity

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ninth Wave, a leading enabler of secure data connectivity between financial institutions and third-party applications, recently announced an expanded relationship with Axos Bank to deliver Open Finance solutions to Axos’ customers via Ninth Wave’s Platform.

Axos Bank, which had previously engaged Ninth Wave for direct connectivity to enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, has extended their Open Finance journey with Ninth Wave, who will provide secure, reliable connections for Axos Bank connecting to leading aggregators. Additional aggregators and applications are expected to be added in the future.

Ninth Wave will ensure operational efficiency and a robust approach to consumer data protection.

Ninth Wave’s Platform delivers secure data connectivity to financial institutions through a single point of direct integration. Ninth Wave’s partnerships with leading aggregators to deliver direct, seamless API integration leads the industry with unparalleled connectivity and universal compatibility. With Ninth Wave’s configurable controls, visibility, and insights, Axos Bank will provide their customers with access and oversight into their connected applications, enabling secure data exchange that puts the customer in control of how their data is connected and shared with their own permissioned third-party applications.

“As a digital bank, our customers expect us to be ahead of the curve with technology solutions and integrations. Ninth Wave’s seamless connectivity is a natural extension of our bank’s technology. It quickly became clear that their platform provides superior time-to-market than building our own system,” says Steve Szpytek, SVP, Head of Consumer Product Development of Axos Bank. “Engaging Ninth Wave to handle the technology and standards, keeping our integration up-to-date with existing and new regulations, allows us to protect our customers.”

George Anderson, Ninth Wave’s Founder and CEO, states, “Axos Bank is clearly focused on understanding and meeting the evolving needs of their clients and we are proud to help them meet the challenge. We value the trust our clients place in us and are committed to delivering a superior product and experience to Axos and their account holders as we deepen our partnership.”

Ninth Wave currently has among its clients seven of the top ten U.S. banks and eight of the top ten wealth managers, providing secure connectivity to more than $15T in assets. Ninth Wave securely connects financial institutions with third-party applications including aggregators, fintechs, financial planning, accounting and tax solutions, and other consumer and business solutions.

About Axos Bank

Axos Financial, Inc., with approximately $22.6 billion in consolidated assets as of March 31, 2024 is the holding company for Axos Bank, Axos Clearing LLC and Axos Invest, Inc. Axos Bank provides consumer and business banking products nationwide through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. Axos Clearing LLC (including its business division Axos Advisor Services), with approximately $35 billion of assets under custody and/or administration as of March 31, 2024, and Axos Invest, Inc., provide comprehensive securities clearing services to introducing broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents, and digital investment advisory services to retail investors, respectively. Axos Financial, Inc.’s common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol “AX,” and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index, the S&P SmallCap 600® Index, the KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index, and the Travillian Tech-Forward Bank Index. For more information regarding Axos Bank, please visit www.axosbank.com

About Ninth Wave

Based in New York City, Ninth Wave is a SaaS permission-based platform that delivers secure data connectivity to financial institutions, offering configurable controls, visibility, and insights into all connections between aggregators, third-party apps, and internal applications. Ninth Wave empowers financial institutions and their customers with access and oversight to their connected apps through a single point of direct integration, providing unparalleled connectivity and universal compatibility, and enabling secure data exchange in a holistic and scalable open finance ecosystem. To learn more, visit ninth-wave.com.