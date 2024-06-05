Smith Hill Capital and Bain Capital Announce $111 Million Financing for Four-Property Hotel Portfolio

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smith Hill Capital, the fully integrated commercial real estate debt investment management business of the Procaccianti Companies, and Bain Capital Special Situations (“Bain Capital”) today announced the successful closing of an approximately $111 million first mortgage loan secured by a portfolio of four high-quality hotel properties.

The 954-room portfolio includes the Marriott Bridgewater in Bridgewater, NJ; W Atlanta Downtown in Atlanta, GA; Embassy Suites Walnut Creek in Walnut Creek, CA; and Embassy Suites Flagstaff in Flagstaff, AZ.

The financing was originated and executed by the joint venture of Smith Hill and Bain Capital, which was formed in 2023 to serve the financing needs of hospitality companies and assets in demand-driven markets across the U.S. The partnership combines decades of industry and capital markets experience with a highly attractive market opportunity.

“ The closing of the loan for this hotel portfolio underscores our commitment to navigating the complexities of today’s financial market,” said Brendan McCormick, Managing Principal, Smith Hill Capital. “ Our team’s deep understanding of the hospitality industry, combined with our partnership with Bain Capital, allowed us to structure a deal that met the needs of our borrower. It was a pleasure working with the sponsorship group, who was represented by the JLL Hotels & Hospitality team.”

About Smith Hill Capital

Smith Hill Capital (“Smith Hill” or “SHC”) is the fully integrated commercial real estate debt investment management business of the Procaccianti Companies (est. 1958). Smith Hill Capital was formed to invest in compelling commercial real estate debt opportunities that exist due to liquidity challenges and dislocation in commercial real estate financial markets. Smith Hill Capital is led by seasoned investment professionals who have multi-cycle investment experience and the tenured skill set to identify opportunities throughout the entire commercial real estate capital structure, spanning from securities to equity ownership. For more information about Smith Hill Capital, please visit www.smithhillcapital.com.

About Bain Capital Special Situations

Bain Capital Special Situations is a global team of investors who have driven value creation for more than 20 years. Bain Capital Special Situations has $20 billion in assets under management and has invested more than $28 billion since our inception in 2002. We provide bespoke capital solutions to meet the diverse needs of companies, entrepreneurs, and asset owners. Across all market cycles, the strategy brings together credit, equity, corporate and real asset expertise to partner where traditional providers cannot. Our dedicated, global team of more than 100 investment and portfolio professionals contribute the local expertise and capabilities that enable these diverse investments. For more information, please visit: https://baincapitalspecialsituations.com