Accenture Named Principal Partner of MI New York

Accenture has announced a three-year partnership with Major League Cricket Champions MI New York, where it will serve as its principal partner. (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has announced a three-year partnership with Major League Cricket Champions MI New York, where it will serve as its principal partner.

Under the partnership, the Accenture logo will be visible on the front of MI New York match and training jerseys. MI New York will also leverage Accenture's digital services and consulting expertise to enhance performance both on and off the field through innovative solutions and data-driven strategies that will integrate with MI’s existing data driven approach to cricket. Accenture will use its technology, data, and AI capabilities to elevate operations and experiences for MI New York and its fans.

Jill Kramer, Accenture’s chief marketing and communications officer, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership. “Cricket is the second most popular sport in the world and this is an exciting opportunity to innovate and grow the game in the U.S.” Kramer said. "This partnership will demonstrate how technology, including data and AI, can drive new experiences for players, coaches, team and fans.”

The long-term partnership will also focus on using data analytics, video analysis, and smart technologies to boost the performance of MI New York’s coaches and players both on and off the pitch. In addition, these innovations will further improve team operations and help build stronger connections with U.S. audiences, increase engagement among American youth, and support MI New York's long-term goals in the development of the cricket ecosystem in the country.

Partnering with Accenture is a significant step in MI New York’s efforts to establish and grow cricket in the U.S. With the vast MI fan base worldwide, the partnership will have a great impact on expanding the game across the nation.

MI New York is part of the MI family, a leading global cricket brand with five T20 teams across three continents and four countries, including both men’s and women’s teams. Major League Cricket is set to begin its second season this summer, starting July 5th, allowing U.S. fans to enjoy top-tier T20 cricket.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services—creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent- and innovation-led company with approximately 742,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology and leadership in cloud, data and AI with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. We are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes because of our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Song. These capabilities, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients reinvent and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

About MI New York

MI New York is a T20 cricket team which plays in the Major League Cricket. Established in 2023, MI New York are the inaugural and defending champions of MLC. MI New York is part of the MI family, which has won 10 titles across various leagues around the world.

Since its inception in 2008, Mumbai Indians has been one of the most successful teams in the Indian Premier League. It is owned by Indiawin Sports Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, one of India's largest conglomerates.

Today MI is a global cricketing force, with five T20 teams spanning three continents, and four countries including both men and women. The year 2023 marked a pivotal moment for the MI family, as it established Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League, along with MI Cape Town in SA20, MI Emirates in ILT20, and MI New York in MLC.

Over 17 years, MI's dedication and commitment to improving the cricketing eco-system, have resulted in 10 league titles, including 5 IPL championships, 2 Champions League victories, and the inaugural WPL and MLC wins in 2023 and ILT20 in 2024.

Copyright © 2024 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are registered trademarks of Accenture.