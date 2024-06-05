Air Transat and Porter Airlines Expand their Commercial Collaboration

MONTRÉAL & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Air Transat and Porter Airlines are launching the first phase of their transformative joint venture. Travellers can now use each partner's distribution channels to book direct and connecting flights with either Air Transat or Porter, therefore significantly increasing their access to a wide and expanding range of destinations around the world.

In practical terms, this means that Air Transat now offers an extensive range of destinations operated by Porter across Canada—from St. Johns to Victoria—and select U.S. cities including Boston, Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York, Orlando, Tampa and Washington through airtransat.com. Porter now provides non-stop flights operated by Air Transat to Europe from Toronto Pearson (YYZ), Montréal-Trudeau (YUL) and Québec City (YQB), as well as connecting flights to Europe from anywhere in Canada on flyporter.com.

“Our alliance is enhancing the travel experience by seamlessly integrating our services across North and Latin America, as well as Europe and North Africa. By leveraging the strengths of our highly complementary networks, we are committed to delivering more choice to Canadians with a high-quality service,” said Sebastian Ponce, Chief Revenue Officer at Transat.

“Porter’s growing presence throughout North America fits perfectly with Air Transat’s international routes,” said Edmond Eldebs, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Porter Airlines. “We are able to operate independently, but collaboratively, to give passengers more choices when they are booking their travel, whether for single flights or itineraries requiring connections with both airlines.”

Because both airlines are widely recognized for their commitment to exceptional customer service, travellers can expect a reliable, enjoyable, and customer-focused journey—from booking to landing.

Ticket sales for these new flight options, which will progressively open over the next few weeks, begin today for travel starting June 13, 2024.

About Air Transat

Founded in Montreal 36 years ago, Air Transat is a leading travel brand voted World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the 2023 Skytrax World Airline Awards. Its program offers access to international destinations, mainly in Europe, the Caribbean, the East and West coasts of the U.S., South America and North Africa. Air Transat is recognized for its excellent customer service. By renewing its fleet with the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category, Air Transat is committed to a more sustainable travel industry. Based in Montreal with major hubs in Montreal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL) and Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ), it has near 5,000 employees with a common purpose to bring people closer together. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX: TRZ). www.airtransat.com

About Porter

Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter's fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves a North American network from Eastern Canada. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.