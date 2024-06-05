Republic Bank Chooses Snapdocs to Accelerate Digital Mortgage Closing Strategy

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snapdocs, the mortgage industry’s leading digital closing provider, has partnered with Republic Bank & Trust Company to accelerate its eClosing adoption.

Republic Bank’s eClosing goal is to increase productivity and efficiency across its entire loan portfolio, including its growing home-equity line-of-credit (HELOC) business. The bank selected Snapdocs for its proven expertise in driving eClosing adoption at scale, ease of use, flexibility to support all loan and closing types, and integration with Byte, the company’s loan origination system. Republic Bank is confident the Snapdocs eClosing platform will deliver faster closing times, fewer errors, and significant cost savings.

"We are continuously innovating to streamline our operations, manage costs effectively, and consistently deliver an exceptional customer experience," said Tim Poole, Senior Vice President and Director of Loan Operations at Republic Bank. “Snapdocs is the perfect partner, guiding us through every step to accomplish these goals. With the Snapdocs eClosing platform, we gain an intuitive solution backed by a team of experts who will be instrumental in helping us scale digital closings.”

Republic Bank will use the Snapdocs platform to scale hybrid closings and wet transactions before launching fully digitized closings. By ensuring a seamless, secure flow of data through Byte, the Snapdocs eClosing platform will enable Republic Bank to initiate digital closings and view real-time loan status updates directly from their loan origination system.

“We look forward to providing the technology, support, and partner network Republic Bank needs to digitize closings and help borrowers reach their financial goals,” said Michael Sachdev, CEO of Snapdocs. “We’re confident that our deep expertise in supporting the HELOC closing process will give Republic Bank a competitive advantage.”

About Snapdocs

Snapdocs is the leading digital closing provider, powering millions of transactions each year. The company automates the home mortgage experience by connecting the people, processes, and technologies that power the industry, while offering three distinct products—Notary Scheduling, eClosing, and eVault. Through innovative technology, hands-on customer service, and an extensive partner network, Snapdocs enables market-leading lenders and title companies to deliver a fully automated, referral-worthy closing experience. For more information, please visit www.snapdocs.com.