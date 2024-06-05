Farmers Alliance Selects M-Files to Transform Document Management with AI and Automation

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--M-Files, the leader in knowledge work automation, today announced that Farmers Alliance Mutual Insurance, a leading insurance provider across rural America, has selected M-Files to boost productivity and efficiency with its knowledge work automation platform.

Farmers Alliance was using an outdated legacy system that had a basic folder structure and lacked the ability to easily integrate with its processing systems. Claims adjusters were having to work through inefficient search capabilities and accessing documents through a standalone system, resulting in lost time and productivity. As a provider of Property and Casualty insurance products and services across eight states, Farmers Alliance needed a future-focused partner to ensure that knowledge could flow effortlessly and securely across departments.

Farmers Alliance selected M-Files based on its ability to connect documents to business processes and uncover related information relevant to any given context with AI and automation. M-Files' intuitive search helps boost productivity and reduce frustrations. With M-Files, claim adjusters gain the ability to locate the document they need, when they need it, regardless of the application or interface, saving valuable time. In addition, M-Files' knowledge work automation platform provides the compliance requirements insurance companies like Farmers Alliance demand to reduce business risk and keep documents secure.

“M-Files is changing the way we work for the better,” said Andy Edwardson, chief data & technology officer, Farmers Alliance. “We need a document management provider that can remove barriers to improved productivity, and with a future-focused approach to information management. M-Files provides the innovative capabilities that other industry players lacked – allowing us to provide a better end-user experience for our clients by bridging workflow gaps and enabling our employees to seamlessly find content. The company’s hands-on support made the implementation seamless, so we could focus on what matters most – delivering a better customer experience across our operating areas.”

M-Files transforms how knowledge workers operate by eliminating mundane tasks to turn managing information into a driver of growth. By leveraging the M-Files platform, Farmers Alliance has been able to improve employee productivity, enhance end-user experiences, and future-proof their claims department. Harnessing the power of AI, M-Files provides Farmers Alliance with real-time, context-aware assistance to streamline the discovery and management of knowledge, improving the overall customer experience.

“Problems finding critical information can lead to unsatisfied claimants and delayed processing,” said Bob Pritchard, chief revenue officer, M-Files. “Our platform removes the challenge of sorting through information manually, simplifying work and increasing productivity. We are proud to help Farmers Alliance leverage the power of information to ensure knowledge can be easily found and used to effectively serve claimants.”

To learn how M-Files can unlock the value of knowledge work with automation and AI, schedule a demo: https://www.m-files.com/schedule-a-demo/

About M-Files

M-Files is the leading platform for knowledge work automation. With the M-Files platform, knowledge workers can find information faster, work smarter, and achieve more. M-Files features an innovative metadata-driven architecture, embedded workflow engine, and advanced artificial intelligence. This enables customers to eliminate information chaos, improve process efficiency, and automate security and compliance. For more information, visit www.m-files.com.