MagnaReady®, the Original Magnetic Apparel Company, and Arctic Cool® Announce Their Collaboration for Inclusive Cooling Product Line

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MagnaReady®, the pioneer in magnetic apparel, and Arctic Cool® are excited to announce their new collaboration, an Instant Cooling Magnetic Button Down. This innovative collection features ten shirts that combine MagnaReady’s patented magnetic closure technology with Arctic Cool’s patented cooling technology. The result is an innovative line of button downs that are easy to wear and help reduce body temperature, making them ideal for individuals with limited mobility and dexterity and anyone seeking comfort in rising temperatures. This thermoadaptive line is truly for all.

The MagnaReady x Arctic Cool Short Sleeve Cooling Button Down is a testament to convenience and comfort. It boasts four-way stretch, anti-microbial properties, and UPF 50+ sun protection. With the revolutionary HydroFreeze X™ technology, the button downs provide instant cooling triggered by perspiration and movement. The ActiveWick technology swiftly removes moisture for rapid evaporation. These attributes make the shirt adaptable enough to be tucked into shorts for everyday wear, worn over swim trunks for a poolside lunch, or paired with khakis for an evening out. Regardless of the temperature, the MagnaReady x Arctic Cool Button Down guarantees the wearer remains stress-free, cool, and fashionable.

Early customers are already praising the new collection, hailing it as the “perfect shirt for the summer” and commending its easy-care, easy-wear design.

“Once people try a shirt crafted with Arctic Cool’s pioneering technology, they never want to wear a regular cotton shirt again,” said Eric Hawes, CEO of Arctic Cool. “Our unique instant cool HydroFreeze X works with your sweat and natural air movement to create a refreshing microclimate next to your skin for ongoing cooling comfort. With MagnaReady’s magnetic buttons, dressing, wearing, and caring for the shirt is as simple and stress-free as possible.”

“The MagnaReady x Arctic Cool button down offers ageless style and comfort that transcends. Whether age or a medical condition impacts your mobility or makes you more susceptible to heat, the Arctic Cool button down makes it easy to get dressed and stay active,” said MagnaReady President and Inventor Maura Horton. “Adaptive clothing is a growing market, and we are dedicated to providing better quality products for all our customers. MagnaReady has been a pioneer in adaptive clothing since our launch in 2012. Our implemented changes have increasingly benefited the end user and transformed the conversation. It has been fantastic to hear from our customers about how excited they are for this casual shirt that truly does it all.”

The MagnaReady x Arctic Cool Button Down is available in ten colors and patterns: red, sky, and blue gingham, red plaid, blue plaid, blue palm print, gray palm print, and two geometric patterns in shades of blue. Sizes range from small to 4XL, and the slimmer cut ensures a true-to-size, tailored fit, whether worn tucked or untucked. Priced at $69.95, the MagnaReady x Arctic Cool Button Down can be purchased at MagnaReady.com or ArcticCool.com.

About MagnaReady

MagnaReady is the original magnetic shirt company. Created to make the process of dressing easier, the patented magnetic closures in MagnaReady apparel make it possible to “button” pants and tops with one hand by simply aligning the two sides of the garment openings. MagnaReady apparel helps people remain independent despite limited mobility due to illness or aging. For more information visit www.magnaready.com.

About Arctic Cool

Arctic Cool is the pioneer of unrivaled fabric technology that keeps wearers cool and protected from the sun. Odor-free and wrinkle-free, no matter what you are doing, Arctic Cool apparel is cooler and more comfortable than any other item in the closet. Made for any body Arctic Cool apparel keeps you cool so you can keep on doing what you love, longer. For more information visit www.arcticcool.com.