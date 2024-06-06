InQuik and CMC Join Forces to Drive Innovation in Bridge Building

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Commercial Metals Company (CMC), a Fortune 500 construction solutions provider, and InQuik Inc., an innovative bridge company, have announced a strategic partnership to deliver the disruptive InQuik bridge solution across the United States, making high-quality, long-lasting bridges more accessible and affordable for communities.

The Australia-based InQuik Group is licensing its intellectual property to CMC to produce and sell the bridge solution in the U.S. in an exclusive deal, combining the strengths of both companies to drive growth and innovation.

"The partnership will enable InQuik to leverage CMC's extensive reach and manufacturing capacity, enhancing its ability to rapidly scale the delivery of these innovative solutions," said Logan Mullaney, President of InQuik. "With CMC's infrastructure expertise and InQuik's cutting-edge technology, the partnership is a win-win."

CMC is an innovative solutions provider helping build a stronger, safer and more sustainable world. Through an extensive manufacturing network principally located in the United States and Central Europe, CMC offers products and technologies to meet the critical reinforcement needs of the global construction sector. CMC's solutions support construction across a wide variety of applications, including infrastructure, non-residential, residential, industrial and energy generation and transmission.

"InQuik products are highly engineered, value-added systems which expand the portfolio of solutions that CMC provides to the construction industry," said Michael Doucet, Senior Vice President of CMC’s Emerging Businesses Group. "The CMC–InQuik partnership will enable bridge owners to maximize use of their funds by building bridges more quickly, cost effectively and efficiently."

InQuik designs and manufactures a modular component system for accelerating concrete bridge construction. The easily-transportable system delivers a 100-year bridge life while also reducing on-site labor and lowering transportation costs, addressing some of today’s most challenging issues facing the construction industry and rebuilding of America’s infrastructure. This enables delivery of premium quality concrete bridge projects faster and more cost effectively, while remaining fully standards-compliant.

The 2023 Federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and Bridge Investment Program presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for bridge projects to receive funding. With an additional $550 billion allocated to new construction projects, the transformative innovation that the InQuik system provides will enable the industry to successfully deliver more projects.

About InQuik

InQuik was founded by the Mullaney family to commercialize their revolutionary, patented construction system. InQuik's self-supporting modular components can be used for accelerated construction of concrete structures such as bridges, buildings, jetties and bunkers. Easily transported with simple and safe on-site assembly, the system is fully standards compliant, and used to deliver premium quality projects more quickly and cost effectively.