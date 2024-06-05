IN Groupe and ACNUR Win Awards for Superintendencia Nacional de Migraciones Peru's New Biometric Resident Card at the HighSecurity Printing 2024 Trade Show

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IN Groupe, a world leader in the design and supply of secure identification solutions, and ACNUR, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Peru, were awarded, with Superintendencia Nacional de Migraciones the prize for "Best Legal Travel Document 2024" at the closing ceremony of the High Security Printing trade show held in Santiago, Chile from June 3 to 5, 2024.

Recognition for innovation and excellence

This prestigious award recognizes the innovation and excellence of the new biometric resident card for all foreign nationals living in Peru. Developed by IN Groupe in collaboration with ACNUR, this card, equipped with the latest generation security features and meeting ICAO1 international standards, was acclaimed for its significant advances in fraud protection, durability and practicality. Today, it is one of the most technologically advanced cards on the Latin American continent, enabling its holders to move freely around the country, access digital services and prove their identity at any time.

Already honored in 2016 with the award for the best legal travel document at the High Security Printing show in Peru, IN Groupe confirms its position as world leader in secure identification solutions.

As secure as a state-of-the-art ID card

The new Peruvian resident card features a highly secure microchip containing the biographical and biometric data of every foreign national in the country. It also incorporates an electronic signature that irrefutably establishes the link with the card-issuing authority. Manufactured in polycarbonate, it offers exceptional resistance to the country's climatic conditions and hazards, giving it a minimum lifespan of ten years. The transparent edge of the card, requiring a high level of technology for its manufacture, makes it a document that is difficult to falsify, while facilitating rapid and effective visual control. A QR code also enables simple virtual authentication during identity checks by law enforcement agencies.

Towards greater development in Latin America

This recognition, obtained at the High Security Printing 2024 event, reinforces IN Groupe's determination to develop ever more innovative solutions to enable every government to assert their country's sovereignty and ensure the security of their citizens' identity data. The award also underlines IN Groupe's commitment to pursuing its development on the Latin American continent by expanding its partnerships with other governments in the region, notably in Bolivia, Uruguay and Guatemala.

Mariano LOPEZ, VP Identity Sales LATAM, said at the award ceremony:

"We are very honored to receive this award, which recognizes our commitment to innovation and security. In 2016, IN Groupe had already received the award for the best legal travel document at the HSP trade show in Peru. This new recognition in 2024 therefore confirms the relevance of our strategy and strengthens our position as a world leader in secure identification solutions. We congratulate Superintendencia Nacional de Migraciones Peru for this remarkable achievement that illustrates their long-standing involvement in the security of identity in Peru"

1 International organization governing security standards for travel identification documents worldwide.