LiveOak Fiber Earns Great Place To Work Certification™

BRUNSWICK, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LiveOak Fiber, a regional broadband service provider, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the second year in a row. The prestigious award highlights the company’s unwavering commitment to creating an exceptional employee experience. This year, 91% of employees confirmed the company as being an excellent place to work, grow, and succeed.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and employee retention.

“We are honored to become Great Place To Work-Certified™ as we consider employee experience a top priority every day,” adds Jody Craft, Chief Executive Officer of LiveOak Fiber. “We owe our continued success to our team of dedicated employees. We celebrate and thank them for all they do to earn this incredible recognition.”

This year, in only its second year of business, LiveOak Fiber grew to more than 100 employees. By creating dozens of full-time local jobs with long-term career potential, the company continues to make a significant economic impact on the communities it serves.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a Great Place To Work for the second consecutive year,” said Jennifer Powers, Vice President of People at LiveOak Fiber. “This certification is a testament to our ongoing commitment to fostering a collaborative workplace where team members can thrive. We know that happy employees make happy customers, and this helps drive our remarkable success.”

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

