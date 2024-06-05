Conti Federal Awarded $135.5M Contract to Construct B-21 Phase Maintenance Hangar at Ellsworth Air Force Base

RAPID CITY, S.D.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conti Federal Services, a leading federal construction and engineering firm specializing in military construction and critical infrastructure, has been awarded a $135,492,086 contract for the construction of a B-21 Phase Maintenance Hangar at Ellsworth Air Force Base in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Awarded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Omaha District, the contract will support the construction of a phase maintenance hangar for the B-21 Raider – the next generation stealth bomber. The project includes a new 80,000 square foot two-bay hangar facility and associated airfield apron, site features, utilities, and infrastructure for maintenance of the B-21 Raider.

Ellsworth Air Force Base has been selected as the first main operating base for the B-21 Raider. This development is pivotal for the base as it will enhance the base’s operational capacity and support the Air Force’s long-range strike capabilities. The B-21 beddown program at Ellsworth Air Force Base is essential for bolstering national security, ensuring the Air Force’s readiness.

This contract marks the fourth infrastructure contract for Conti Federal at Ellsworth Air Force Base for the B-21 beddown program. The company is also constructing a Radio Frequency Hangar, Weapons Loader Training Facility, and Fuel Systems Maintenance Dock.

“This most recent award is a critical project to the B-21 mission at Ellsworth Air Force Base as it interfaces with many current and future beddown projects,” shared Ryan Kanzleiter, Conti Federal Vice President of Business Development for the United States. “We are looking forward to continuing our partnership with USACE Omaha to deliver another project safely, with sound quality and mission-focus.”

The expected completion date for this project is May 2027.

About Conti Federal Services

Conti Federal Services is a leading global construction and engineering company with roots dating back to 1906. The company has delivered some of the most demanding projects for the U.S. federal government, specializing in military and secure construction, critical infrastructure, environmental remediation, and disaster response and recovery. Conti Federal is dedicated to ensuring clients meet mission success while committing to its core values of safety, integrity, and compliance. To learn more, visit www.contifederal.com.