Accelerated Biosciences Announces License of its Human Trophoblast Stem Cells (hTSC) to Agathos Biologics for Development of Ethically Sourced Research and Biomanufacturing Platforms

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accelerated Biosciences Corp. (“Accelerated Bio”) is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Agathos Biologics aimed at developing ethically derived cell lines from Accelerated Bio’s human Trophoblast Stem Cells (“hTSC”) for manufacturing complex biologics. This collaboration marks a significant step towards replacing cell lines derived from aborted fetal tissue, including the widely used Human Embryonic Kidney cell line (HEK293), with new, ethically sourced human cell lines.

Accelerated Bio's hTSC platform is the foundation of this collaboration. hTSCs are the earliest form of pluripotent stem cells that are ethically sourced. These cells are highly plastic and immune-privileged, making them ideal for numerous medical and biotechnological applications. The hTSC platform is renowned for its ability to differentiate into various cell types, thus offering a versatile and potent solution for the advancement of a new generation of precision medicine, including drug discovery, therapy development, biomanufacturing, and toxicology testing.

James Brown, CEO and Co-Founder of Agathos Biologics, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Partnering with Accelerated Bio aligns with our commitment to ethical biotechnology and has the potential to enhance our biomanufacturing and research capabilities. We are excited to be at the forefront of using ethically derived stem cells for critical applications in genetic medicine."

Yuta Lee, CEO of Accelerated Bio, highlighted the advanced capabilities of the hTSC platform, stating, "Our hTSC platform is not only the earliest ethically sourced pluripotent stem cell source available but also one of the most dynamic and versatile. This collaboration with Agathos Biologics showcases the potential of hTSCs to revolutionize the biomanufacturing landscape for gene therapies and beyond."

Through this partnership, Agathos Biologics and Accelerated Biosciences are setting a new standard for the ethical production of biotechnological materials, significantly advancing the field of gene therapy and ensuring that patients benefit from the most innovative and conscientiously developed treatments available.

About Accelerated Biosciences Corp.

Accelerated Bio represents a transformative approach in the healthcare sector by leveraging the ground breaking potential of hTSCs to revolutionize precision medicine. Originating from an early and ethical source, the hTSCs possess the extraordinary ability to perform functions of many cell types with added genetic stability, natural immune privilege, and high expansion capacity. Accelerated Bio’s large, robust and encumbrance-free intellectual property estate also ensures Accelerated Bio’s and its partners’ freedom to innovate. For more information, please visit www.acceleratedbio.com.

About Agathos

Agathos Biologics is a biotechnology company pursuing transformational science in biomanufacturing, biologic payload delivery, and cell and gene therapy. Discoveries in bioprocessing and genetic characterization and control have created an abundance of scientific possibilities that can help us all lead better lives. Its mission as the good science company is to create breakthrough products and services within a strong ethical and moral framework that benefit everyone. Agathos Biologics believes in science that serves and has a relentless focus on serving our clients, employees, and society. For more information, please visit www.agathos.bio.