Salvatore Troia Joins NNN Pro as Chief Financial Officer as Company Continues to Bolster Brokerage Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NNN Pro, the market leading net lease investment sales and advisory firm, announced the appointment of Salvatore Troia as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. In this role, Mr. Troia will be responsible for overseeing and managing all financial activities related to the operations of the business.

Mr. Troia most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, a division of Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE: DOUG), one of the largest residential brokerage firms in the country. Over his more than 25-year career, Mr. Troia has held various leadership roles including Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer at several broker-dealer and advisory services companies, including RCS Capital Corp, Cetera Financial Group and Guardian Life Insurance.

“ Sal is an accomplished CFO and leader who brings an abundance of knowledge and expertise to our organization,” said Glen Kunofsky, CEO of NNN Pro. “ We are excited to have him join the company as we continue to invest in our brokerage platform and team and look forward to his partnership in helping us further scale and grow our business.”

NNN Pro has expressed ambitious growth goals of further expanding their brokerage and advisory platform, adding a significant number of experienced and associated-level agents nationwide. Over the past year they established additional office presence in Boston, Phoenix, and most recently, Washington D.C.

This announcement comes on the heels of NNN Pro’s recent announcement, alongside affiliate company STNL Advisors, about their strategic partnerships with newly branded investment holding company “SURMOUNT.” SURMOUNT is an institutional platform focused on investing across multiple sectors to create enhanced enterprise value for both real estate and investing opportunities. For more information on SURMOUNT, please visit https://www.surmount.com

For more information visit www.nnnpro.com