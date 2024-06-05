Tork Partners With Wells Fargo Center to Deliver a Superior Arena Experience Through Sustainable Hygiene Management

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Wells Fargo Center and Tork®, an Essity brand, announced a formal partnership to enhance sustainability, efficiency and overall fan experience through innovative hygiene solutions. Following the recent $400 million renovation to Wells Fargo Center, the partnership between the arena and Tork, the world’s number one professional hygiene brand1, will leverage hygiene to further elevate on-site amenities.

As the home of the Philadelphia Flyers and 76ers and one of the country’s top venues for concerts and events, Wells Fargo Center requires comprehensive and precise operational coordination to accommodate the variety of events hosted onsite. As part of the partnership, Wells Fargo Center will install a variety of Tork dispensing systems to bolster hygiene management throughout the facility. In addition, the venue will be equipped with Tork Vision Cleaning. This GBAC STAR-accredited facility management software will provide real-time data to cleaning staff on when and where there are service needs across the arena’s over 180+ restrooms, helping to secure hygienic experiences during the 220+ events per year hosted at this location. Equipped with Tork hygiene solutions, cleaning staff can better prioritize their time – ensuring guests are always able to access the hygiene products they need, and the facility meets the hygiene expectations of its visitors.

Furthermore, Tork and Wells Fargo Center are also committed to a more sustainable future. Both organizations have received numerous recognitions for their sustainability efforts. For example, Essity the parent company of the Tork brand, was recognized on Corporate Knights’ Global 100 List, which acknowledges the 100 most sustainable companies in the world, and Wells Fargo Center recently won the “Best Of The Best Sustainable Practices” award from the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) Philadelphia in 2023. As part of this partnership Wells Fargo Center has installed carbon neutral Tork PeakServe Continuous Hand Towel Dispensers2 which have been designed with a focus on controlling consumption and reducing waste.

“We are proud to partner with Tork to deliver an elevated on-site experience through sustainable hygiene management,” said Mike Sulkes, General Manager, Wells Fargo Center. “Tork is our hygiene partner of choice because they help us maintain efficient cleaning operations while supporting our sustainability efforts to minimize environmental footprint. The new technology will allow us to be even more efficient in our day-to-day operations while preparing before events and managing the guest experience during events.”

“Tork and Wells Fargo Center have a shared ambition to lead with innovative solutions that will advance the next generation of sustainable, efficient and high-performance buildings,” said Matthew Urmanski, VP Sales & Marketing North America, Essity Professional Hygiene. “We are thrilled to bring our award-winning products and services to another world-class sports arena and help to deliver a best-in-class guest experience today and in the future.”

1 Based on 2023 global sales of Tork branded products & services for professional use.

2 Tork carbon neutral dispensers are produced with purchased certified renewable electricity. To reach carbon neutral, the remaining carbon emissions have been offset with credits from climate projects with verified organization, ClimatePartner.