Corpay Expands Business Card Solutions With New Corpay World Elite Business Mastercard®

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corpay, a global leader in business payments, is proud to announce the launch of the Corpay World Elite Business Mastercard, a dynamic purchasing solution tailored for facilitating seamless company spending and enhancing employee travel experiences. This addition to Corpay’s suite of business card offerings signifies a sizable advancement in providing small and medium businesses with the essential tools to manage expenses effectively while enjoying a full range of benefits including cashback, Priority Pass™, and Mastercard Travel & Lifestyle Services®.

Crafted to meet the distinctive needs of modern businesses, the Corpay World Elite Business Mastercard provides enhanced working capital; customizable purchasing controls; robust security features; and seamless integration with Corpay Complete, Corpay’s intuitive, mobile-ready spend management platform that allows users to create, review, and approve expense reports on the go.

“We're thrilled to partner with Mastercard and introduce this new enhancement to our extensive suite of business card offerings,” says Danny Martucci, Corpay GM of Commercial Card & Expense. “This card empowers businesses to optimize purchasing while upgrading visibility and control over spend. With cashback rewards on all purchases alongside premium benefits, it's the ideal choice for small to medium enterprises seeking both financial efficiency and elevated travel.”

The Corpay World Elite Business Mastercard sets a new benchmark in business card solutions, offering a uniquely comprehensive array of travel benefits without sacrificing cash perks. Cardholders enjoy 1.5% cashback on all business purchases and access to Priority Pass, enabling entry to over 1,500 airport lounges worldwide, as well as exclusive experiences, concierge services, and merchant discounts. Additionally, through Mastercard Travel & Lifestyle Services, cardholders receive free nights at partner hotels, staycation offers, property amenities and upgrades, and transportation savings.

“Partnering with Corpay, we’re bringing meaningful value to small businesses, helping them streamline expenses and optimize daily operations,” said Seema Chibber, EVP of Product & Engineering, North America at Mastercard. “By adding elevated travel benefits and experiences for an enhanced card offering, the new Corpay World Elite Business Mastercard is a smart and rewarding business tool.”

Corpay boasts unparalleled financial stability by fostering trust among vendors and businesses across diverse industries. Processing nearly two billion transactions annually across all payment methods, including checks, ACH, virtual cards, and physical cards, Corpay leverages sophisticated algorithms to detect and prevent fraudulent activities, alongside comprehensive automation to simplify accounts payable processes.

To learn more about the Corpay World Elite Business Mastercard, please visit https://na.corpay.com/world-elite-card.

About Corpay

Corpay (NYSE: CPAY) is a global S&P 500 corporate payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage and pay expenses in a simple, controlled manner. Corpay’s suite of modern payment solutions help its customers better manage vehicle-related expenses (e.g. fueling and parking), travel expenses (e.g. hotel bookings) and accounts payable (e.g. paying vendors).

Through its unified spend management platform, Corpay Complete, Corpay offers a range of solutions including Payments Automation, Invoice Automation, Procure-to-Pay, Expense Management, and Commercial Card programs. These solutions empower clients to automate, secure, and streamline business payments while reducing overall costs. An S&P 500 and Fortune 1000 company, Corpay processes 1.9 billion transactions annually and is the #1 B2B commercial Mastercard® issuer in North America.

This results in our customers saving time and ultimately spending less. Corpay – Payments made easy. To learn more visit www.corpay.com.

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA)

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

www.mastercard.com