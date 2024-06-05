25 Top Produce Companies Enter the Queue for ReposiTrak’s Expanding Traceability Network

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK), the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, leveraging its established inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, is preparing to welcome 25 new produce companies into the queue for the ReposiTrak Traceability Network® (RTN). These new members will efficiently exchange intricate, FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) for each Critical Tracking Event (CTE) in their supply chains, ensuring proactive compliance well before the January 2026 deadline.

Among the 25 companies joining the queue for the ReposiTrak Traceability Network are three exceptional produce companies, each renowned for their contributions to the industry. One, celebrated for its extensive range of popular produce brands, continues to meet diverse market demands. Another operates meticulously managed farms that rotate seasonally across the United States to optimize environmental conditions for high-quality produce. The third is a pillar in the industry, with roots dating back to the 1860s, exemplifying a tradition of excellence and enduring commitment to quality and reliability.

"As our network grows, the addition of these suppliers is essential," stated Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. "They can now exchange traceability data to every one of their customers in our network for any one of their products. This capability is especially crucial as traceability demands expand beyond the Foods Traceability List (FTL) to include all food products. Our platform ensures that suppliers can efficiently meet the comprehensive requirements of their customers."

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network requires no additional hardware or software and the ReposiTrak team assists in making the connections needed under the new regulation. Suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of trading partners and share data for a low, flat fee.

