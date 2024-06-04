ADB Companies expands partnership with Render to accelerate customer projects

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Render Networks today announced that ADB Companies, LLC (ADB), the leading turnkey provider of telecommunications and utility infrastructure solutions, has expanded its partnership with Render Networks to drive further efficiencies and customer focus for ADB’s wireline communications construction projects across the United States.

This decision follows ADB's successful use of Render's technology in previous deployments, which delivered significant productivity improvements and industry-leading results. By utilizing Render’s technology, ADB will enhance its digital construction approach and deliver faster and better results for its customers.

ADB Companies CEO Stacey Thompson said, "Partnering with Render allows us to further evolve as the industry leader in providing efficient, next-generation solutions for our customers. By building on our existing partnership with Render, we will be able to leverage cutting-edge technology to streamline the project management process."

Render Networks CEO Sam Pratt said, “ADB is a respected innovator and emerging industry leader. We are thrilled to be ADB’s partner to enable them to build faster for their customers by navigating the complexities of large-scale deployments with increased visibility and control, which is enabled by Render's best-in-class construction and data analytics capabilities."

"ADB puts its customers first,” Pratt continued, “and Render’s technology enables ADB to optimize every resource on a project, ultimately delivering a better project faster for its customers and accelerating high-quality connectivity to all U.S. communities."

About Render Networks

Founded in 2013 with a mission to build networks better and connect communities faster, Render has a successful history of streamlining large-scale network construction for network operators and construction teams. By automating manual tasks and optimizing every resource, Render’s end-to-end geospatial construction management platform eliminates all paper-based processes, achieving real-time progress transparency and generating time and cost efficiencies of up to 30% while improving visibility and control across global telco infrastructure rollouts. For more information, visit www.rendernetworks.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About ADB Companies

ADB is an industry-leading infrastructure solutions provider, proudly building networks, connections, and partnerships nationwide within the telecommunications and utility industries. We provide turnkey solutions in utility, fiber optic infrastructure, engineering, electrical, wireless communications, data center and technology services. ADB is recognized nationally for our dedicated safety-first culture and customer-centric approach. Learn more at www.adbcompanies.com.