Hyperice Unveils Normatec Elite: The Next Innovation of the Iconic Normatec Line

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyperice, a global high-performance wellness brand, today announced the launch of Normatec Elite, the most advanced and fully integrated dynamic air compression therapy device to date. Normatec Elite represents a transformative leap forward in recovery technology, offering athletes and wellness enthusiasts alike a comprehensive and intuitive recovery experience through a fully wireless approach.

“The launch of Normatec Elite signifies a meaningful next step in the advancement of dynamic air compression technology,” said Jim Huether, Hyperice CEO. “As we continue to focus on providing a premium user experience, Normatec Elite sets a new standard for recovery by eliminating external hoses and control units, and discreetly integrating the technology into the product."

Normatec Elite sets itself apart with its sleek design and advanced features, including:

No Additional Units or Hoses: Normatec Elite is a fully integrated system, eliminating the use of external hoses and a separate 3.2 lb. control unit. A slim control unit is attached to the outer thigh of the left and right boot for users to select compression level, time and ZoneBoost™ settings.

Normatec Elite is a fully integrated system, eliminating the use of external hoses and a separate 3.2 lb. control unit. A slim control unit is attached to the outer thigh of the left and right boot for users to select compression level, time and ZoneBoost™ settings. HyperSync™ Technology: First introduced in the award-winning Normatec Go, HyperSync™ technology allows the user to mimic the massage pattern automatically on both legs or run separate sessions on each leg.

First introduced in the award-winning Normatec Go, HyperSync™ technology allows the user to mimic the massage pattern automatically on both legs or run separate sessions on each leg. 7 Levels of Compression: With 7 adjustable compression settings users are able to tailor their massage to their exact needs.

With 7 adjustable compression settings users are able to tailor their massage to their exact needs. Extended Battery Life: Normatec Elite has the longest battery life of any Normatec system with up to 4 hours of use per charge (a 33% increase from Normatec 3).

Normatec Elite has the longest battery life of any Normatec system with up to 4 hours of use per charge (a 33% increase from Normatec 3). Bluetooth® Connectivity: With connection to the Hyperice App, users are able to personalize their recovery experience by accessing extended Pro features via Bluetooth®.

With connection to the Hyperice App, users are able to personalize their recovery experience by accessing extended Pro features via Bluetooth®. Lightweight and Portable: Weighing only 3.2 lbs per boot Normatec Elite prioritizes portability without sacrificing power or performance, making it perfect for individuals on the go or those seeking a premium recovery experience at home.

With the introduction of Normatec Elite, Hyperice continues to set the industry-standard in dynamic air compression therapy. With seven intensity levels and five overlapping compression zones, this iteration of Normatec will continue to be the most powerful on the market. The discretely integrated control units housed on the outer thigh of the boots feature a premium brushless pump, longer battery life, and operate at a quieter volume than competitors. Normatec Elite is the lightest of all wireless dynamic compression boots on the market, and can uniquely be used while charging so users can have the technology on-demand when they need it the most.

“The goal of Normatec Elite was to deliver a marriage of what our users have come to love from the traditional Normatec system with our most innovative Normatec technology,” said Hyperice Chief Innovation Officer and Normatec Recovery Founder, Gilad Jacobs. “By seamlessly integrating the same no-hose tech utilized in the Normatec Go but on a full, lower body scale, we're allowing Hyperice customers to elevate their recovery and wellness experience to a whole new level.”

Designed by a PhD and a physician bioengineer, the Normatec product line replicates the natural muscle pumps of the body, the one-way valves of the venous system, and peristalsis (cyclical waves of compression) to efficiently mobilize fluid to improve circulation, reduce swelling and inflammation, and accelerate recovery. Scientific studies have shown benefits of using Normatec include a decrease in pain sensitivity1 and muscle fatigue after exercise2, and an increase in range of motion3.

“As my career has evolved, I’ve become much more intentional about my approach to training, performance and recovery,” said Four-time Major Winner and PGA TOUR Pro, Rory McIlroy. “I adopted Normatec a number of years back, and it has become a non-negotiable for me following a round, a session on the range, or after a tough workout. Normatec Elite will enhance the experience 10-fold, especially with my schedule, as the product is a great solution for travel during the golf season.”

Normatec Elite is available now in the US and will be available globally by the end of the year, retailing for $999 at hyperice.com, Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods and REI.

About Hyperice:

Hyperice is a technology-driven company with a giant mission, to help everyone on Earth move and live better. For more than a decade, Hyperice has led a global movement at the confluence of recovery and wellness, specializing in percussion (Hypervolt line), dynamic air compression (Normatec line), vibration (Vyper and Hypersphere lines), thermal technology (Venom line), contrast therapy (Hyperice X) and mind technology (Core by Hyperice). Now, as a holistic high-performance wellness brand, Hyperice is designed for all - from the most elite athletes, leagues (NBA, PGA TOUR, UFC, IRONMAN and more) and teams to consumers everywhere looking to unlock the best version of themselves to help them move better. Recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how to industries including fitness, hospitality, healthcare, massage, physical therapy, sports performance, and workplace wellness on a global scale. Hyperice’s transformative acquisitions of Normatec, RecoverX, and Core have helped to accelerate its innovation agenda as it enters its next stage of global growth. For more information, visit hyperice.com.

