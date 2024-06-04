Rancher Government Appoints Industry Veteran Jose Simonelli as Head of Professional Services and Customer Experience

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rancher Government, the premier provider of secure, certified Kubernetes and container management solutions to the U.S. government, announced the appointment of seasoned government IT executive, Jose Simonelli as the new Head of Professional Services and Customer Experience to ensure government clients receive unparalleled service tailored to their unique needs.

Simonelli joins Rancher Government during a period of significant growth for the company as government customers are increasingly looking to Rancher to help them modernize their legacy IT infrastructures to break free from expensive, proprietary vertical stacks that limit innovation and transition to more modern, interoperable, open source, container and Kubernetes technologies.

Jose Simonelli is a proven technology leader with extensive experience in team building across ecosystem partners and government customers. Throughout his career, Jose has been responsible for overseeing the delivery of professional services, ensuring customer success, and driving strategic initiatives in the public sector.

Jose previously held the position of Head of Public Sector Enterprise Success at UiPath, Inc., where he led teams of Technical Account Managers, Automation Program Advisors, and Client Delivery Leads. His innovative leadership resulted in significant year-over-year growth and enhanced customer satisfaction.

He partnered closely with product owners to influence the product engineering team, ensuring FIPS 140-2 compliance within the Automation Suite product, enhancing its appeal to highly secure government clients. This allowed for the product to be widely adopted across the DoD and Civilian agencies.

Before UiPath, Jose spent 10 years at Red Hat, where he worked his way up to lead highly strategic technical teams within the Public Sector. He developed strategies to optimize pre-sales operations, led cross-functional collaboration, and provided direction to high-performing teams, driving significant revenue growth.

"We are firmly committed to providing the highest level of service and support to our government clients, and the addition of Jose to our leadership team underscores this commitment," said Paul Smith, President and CEO of Rancher Government. "Jose's proven track record in driving customer success and his deep understanding of the public sector make him the perfect fit for this role."

“I am enthusiastic about joining the team at Rancher Government and combining my experience with the incredible talent here to drive success for our federal customers,” Simonelli said. “My commitment to developing highly technical teams, alongside Rancher’s innovative capabilities, will forge the continued success that our customers seek within their environments.”

His dedication to federal compliance and security has been a hallmark of Simonelli’s career, ensuring that the engineering teams he leads prioritize security to provide the highest level of confidence in IT systems for government clients.

Jose Simonelli resides in Ashburn, VA, and is an avid vinyl record collector, enjoying listening sessions with his wife Nicole and their three children. He holds a Master of Science from Robert Morris University and a Bachelor of Arts from West Virginia University.

About Rancher Government

Rancher Government Solutions is specifically designed to address the unique security and operational needs of the U.S. Government and Military as it relates to application modernization, Linux, containers and Kubernetes.

Rancher is a complete open source software stack for teams adopting containers. It addresses the operational and security challenges of managing multiple Kubernetes clusters at scale, while providing DevOps teams with integrated tools for running containerized workloads.

RGS supports all Rancher products with U.S. based American citizens who are currently supporting programs across the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community and Civilian Agencies.