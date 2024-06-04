Strategic Collaboration Between Toshiba and Numana to Strengthen the Capabilities of the Kirq Quantum Communication Testbed in Quebec

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toshiba and Numana are pleased to announce a strategic collaboration to enhance the Kirq quantum communication testbed in the Province of Quebec. This evolving relationship will contribute to expand the characteristics of Kirq’s real-world telco-grade infrastructure in capacity and distance. It will further leverage cutting-edge quantum technologies like Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) technology to ensure secure communications.

The Kirq testbed is already live in Sherbrooke with the two additional hubs to be launched in Montreal this summer and in Quebec City by early 2025. This multi-hub testbed utilizes Toshiba's state-of-the-art QKD equipment in a multi-vendor open testbed network build-out, ensuring a robust and versatile infrastructure. Kirq’s scalable and adaptable platform and multi-partner approach aims towards a quantum secure vision for next generation networks.

Toshiba will play a strategic role to bring its world-wide credibility to Kirq. From a product evolution perspective, activities with Kirq are to accelerate Toshiba’s system development and testing in the field. Toshiba and Numana will also prepare early adopters use cases to enable customers to test them out in real-live conditions on the Kirq testbed.

Hiroaki Tezuka, Expert QKD Business Development Office, Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation (TDSL), and Jacques Mc Neill, Coordinator, Quantum Communication Initiative, Numana, will deliver a keynote presentation on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at the Inside Quantum Technology Conference in Vancouver, BC. The session, titled "Leveraging the Kirq Network to Test and Prepare for the Quantum Future," will delve into the strategic importance of the Kirq network and its role in preparing for a quantum future.

"We are excited to collaborate with Numana on this groundbreaking project," said Hiroaki Tezuka. "Our QKD technology will provide unparalleled security for the Kirq network, ensuring that Quebec's key cities are at the forefront of quantum communications."

Jacques McNeill added, "Partnering with Toshiba allows us to bring advanced and secure network solutions to the Kirq testbed and offer it to the global quantum ecosystem. This collaboration is a significant step towards building a future-proof communication infrastructure that will benefit businesses and residents alike."

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the advancement of quantum communications technology and underscores Toshiba and Numana's commitment to innovation and security.

About Toshiba International Corporation

Toshiba International Corporation (TIC) is a Toshiba America Inc. (TAI) Group Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Toshiba Corporation, and comprised of five divisions – Solution Products, Motors & Drives, Automotive, Power Electronics and Transmission & Distribution. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, TIC provides application solutions to a wide range of industries including financial, telecom, healthcare, general industrial, oil and gas, utilities, datacenters, renewables, HVAC, water/wastewater, and mining. For more information about TIC, please visit www.toshiba.com/tic.

About Numana

At Numana, we’re a macro-accelerator for technological ecosystems. With our partners, we bring innovative people together to create more value for the technology industry and for Quebec as a whole. Founded in 2007, Numana is a non-profit organization that makes significant contributions to economic and social vitality by bringing stakeholders from the private, institutional and public technology sectors together around common goals and joint initiatives. To learn more, go to https://numana.tech/.