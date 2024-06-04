Nu-Tek BioSciences Inks Deal with IMCD for Distribution – Expands Global Reach in Europe & APAC Regions

MINNETONKA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nu-Tek BioSciences is an innovative manufacturer of critical raw materials used in cell culture media for the development and manufacturing of pharmaceuticals. Nu-Tek has executed an agreement with IMCD for distribution of its peptones and hydrolysates into Europe & Asia Pacific. The partnership expands Nu-Tek’s reach and continues to solidify its position as the market leader in animal-free ingredients. As a leading global distribution partner and formulator of specialty chemicals and ingredients, IMCD enables Nu-Tek to serve local customers locally while expanding the IMCD product line.

About the recent agreement, IMCD’s Director of Agrochemicals & Biopharma, Michal Archman shared that “ We are delighted to embark on this partnership journey with Nu-Tek Biosciences, as our shared long-term aspirations and strategic alignment make us the perfect fit. Together, our goal is to broaden the array of companies engaged in cell culture and precision fermentation, offering animal-origin-free products that excel in functionality. With the combination of our extensive geographical reach and Nu-Tek’s product expertise, we strongly believe in the significant global potential of this endeavour.”

About Nu-Tek BioSciences

Nu-Tek BioSciences is the market leader in animal-free peptones and hydrolysates. Leveraging a greenfield state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, Nu-Tek is well positioned to serve the long-term demands of biologics across the globe. Using automation to compile data in real-time, Nu-Tek is collaborating with customers to reduce variability and increase productivity at customer sites worldwide.

For more than fifteen years, Nu-Tek BioSciences has been developing and manufacturing peptones and protein hydrolysates for industry-leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Our portfolio of products is used in a variety of applications ranging from mammalian cell culture to industrial fermentation. They are also used in the manufacture of allergen-free probiotics and other high-value nutritional products. As a solutions-based manufacturer, Nu-Tek delivers superior customer service and is the go-to option for custom manufacturing.

About IMCD Group

IMCD Group, headquartered in Rotterdam, The Netherlands is a leading global distribution partner and formulator of specialty chemicals and ingredients. A strong, innovative business partner and solutions provider for producers of consumer, industrial and durable goods in multiple business sectors: advanced materials, beauty and personal care, coatings and construction, food and nutrition, home, industrial and institutional care, industrial solutions, lubricants and energy, and pharmaceuticals.

In partnership with our suppliers, we offer a broad and deep product portfolio. In over 70 application laboratories we co-create formulations and sustainable solutions that allow our business partners to make products with a positive impact on the world of today, and tomorrow. Our teams focus on providing commercial and operational excellence, using the best digital and logistics tools available to create a world of opportunity for our partners.

In 2023, with over 4700 employees, IMCD realised a revenue of EUR 4,443 million.

IMCD N.V.’s shares are traded at Euronext, Amsterdam (symbol: IMCD) and included in the Dutch ESG AEX index, as one of 25 companies within the AEX and AMX indices demonstrating best ESG practices.

