Blackline Safety Secures Largest Contract in Company’s History at $8.5 Million

CALGARY, Canada--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader in connected safety technology, today announced an $8.5M expansion on the $3.5M deal to protect over 850 workers announced in September 2023.

The midstream company purchased 1,025 G7 wearable gas-detection and lone worker devices, along with monitoring services. Combined with the previous deal, Blackline devices now protect all of the company’s nearly 2,000 field and site workers. The company also purchased 753 G7 Bridges to keep workers connected in remote areas via satellite.

Prior to the first deal, the midstream company performed a comprehensive review of all available gas detection and lone worker devices, and Blackline came out on top. The G7’s ability to tell them immediately when and where someone needs help—even in confined spaces and remote locations with no cellular signal—sealed the deal and the company moved to standardize on Blackline across their organization.

“We’re thrilled Blackline has become the preferred safety tech provider for this major midstream customer,” said Sean Stinson, Blackline Safety President and Chief Growth Officer. “Our devices are unique in the market—no other gas detection company provides real-time connectivity even in remote areas. Workers are never alone when they have Blackline at their side.”

The award-winning wearable G7—with features such as SOS latch, fall and no motion detection, and real-time connectivity—provides a critical lifeline in case of emergency. When pairing G7x devices with G7 Bridge, which provides satellite connectivity in remote areas or regions with poor cellular connectivity, even the most remote workers are connected in real-time.

This announcement is the largest in Blackline’s history, topping the $7.8M utility industry announcement made in late 2021. These large, enterprise deals demonstrate the depth of Blackline’s market acceptance across a variety of verticals as customers around the world realize the value of Blackline’s life-saving technology.

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a technology leader driving innovation in the industrial workforce through IoT (Internet of Things). With connected safety devices and predictive analytics, Blackline enables companies to drive towards zero safety incidents and improved operational performance. Blackline provides wearable devices, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and enhance overall productivity for organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, Blackline provides a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 225 billion data-points and initiated over seven million emergency alerts. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram.