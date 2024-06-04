Fluid Quip Technologies Announces Installation of Distillers Corn Oil (DCO) Technology™ System at CVEC Ethanol

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluid Quip Technologies (FQT) proudly announces the integration of its groundbreaking Distillers Corn Oil (DCO) Technology™ at the Chippewa Valley Ethanol Company (CVEC) in Benson, Minnesota. This innovative technology promises to deliver an average 20% increase in distillers corn oil yields and reduce energy costs through enhanced solids control in evaporators.

"CVEC has been a dedicated partner for many years, and we are excited to implement our DCO Technology at their facility," said Neal Jakel, President of Fluid Quip Technologies. "This advancement will enable CVEC to achieve unprecedented oil yields, further establishing their role as a leader in the ethanol and distilled spirits industry."

Chad Friese, General Manager of CVEC, expressed his enthusiasm for the new technology: "We are eager to see the substantial benefits of FQT's DCO Technology in action. At CVEC, our goal is to remain at the forefront of industry innovations, and this technology is a crucial part of that mission."

FQT’s DCO Technology™ enhances the mechanical separation of distillers’ corn oil from whole stillage, directing it into the thin stillage stream and clarifying the stream to reduce fine solids before reaching the evaporation and oil recovery systems. This process not only increases corn oil yields but also improves the efficiency of evaporators, leading to lower energy consumption and reduced operational costs.

The integration of DCO Technology™ is part of FQT’s broader Maximized Stillage Co-products™ (MSC™) protein systems. This strategic addition positions the technology as a foundational element for future advancements, including the production of high-value proteins.

Fluid Quip Technologies and Chippewa Valley Ethanol Company remain committed to pushing the boundaries of efficiency and innovation in the ethanol industry. This partnership underscores their dedication to operational excellence and sustainable technological advancements.

About Fluid Quip Technologies

Fluid Quip Technologies® (FQT) is a premier technology and process engineering firm based in Cedar Rapids, IA, USA. FQT was founded on extensive experience within the corn wet milling and dry grind ethanol industries and leverages this experience to drive innovation in the ag processing industries for customers around the world. FQT’s skilled engineering and technical leadership has been developing new technologies and process solutions applicable to the biofuels and biochemical industries for more than 30 years. For more information, visit www.fluidquiptechnologies.com.