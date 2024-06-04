Canadian Sport Tech Startups Selected to Join Future of Sport Lab

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Future of Sport Lab (FSL) announced that nine Canadian sport tech startups have been accepted into its acclaimed incubator program. The companies come from a range of sectors including AI, athlete training, fan engagement, wearable technology and smart equipment, analytics and sports betting.

The selected cohort also includes a range of dynamic Canadian athlete founders including former CFL player James Yurichuk as FSL continues to support athlete entrepreneurs.

Each of the startups will receive immersive programming in partnership with leading business incubator the DMZ, access to leading academics, and an opportunity to engage and receive mentorship from leaders across the FSL network. Startups that have graduated through the FSL program have gone on to raise more than $100 million in new financing and investments along with securing a number of significant sport business partnerships.

“Canada has such a passionate and innovative sport tech community. We are looking forward to working with these passionate Canadian founders and connecting them to FSL’s network of sport leaders,” said Dr. Cheri Bradish, Founder and Managing Director of FSL with the Ted Rogers School of Management at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Future of Sport Lab Startups

Black in Sport Business Inc (North York, ON) – a new multimedia organization focused on creating business opportunities for black professionals in the sport business industry





Bold Helmets (Brampton, ON) – innovative safety certified multisport helmets





Eigen Fitness (Vancouver, BC) – a new fitness platform redefining the future of personal fitness with sharing human trainer time with AI-powered wearables





PandoPartner Toronto, ON) – a self-serve digital platform that provides turnkey sponsorship management support and analytics to sport and entertainment organizations





Scorched Ice (Calgary, AB) – connected skates platform technology





SharpStakes (Brampton, ON) – an intuitive sports betting platform levering AI to help new sports wagers land better odds





SportsShare Technologies Inc. (Kelowna, BC) – SportsShare is multimedia technology company revolutionizing how sports knowledge is shared and accessed





Strategy F Technologies - (Gatineau, QC) –technology revolutionizing motorsport and racing strategy and analytics through the use of AI technology





Wuxly (Mississauga, ON) - Wuxly is smart tech and apparel focused on lifestyle and sport sectors

FSL is partnering with Relay Ventures, a leading Canadian venture capital firm specializing in early-stage investments. As a foundational partner, Relay Ventures has committed to invest in and partner with a select number of companies from the FSL cohort, helping to create a pathway for entrepreneurs in the evolving sports technology industry

About The Future of Sport Lab

The Future of Sport Lab (FSL) is a collaborative lab for sport innovation established by Toronto Metropolitan University and Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) with support from DMZ. FSL is widely recognized as Canada’s global leader in sport innovation, creating an ecosystem that connects sport properties, industry partners, entrepreneurs, investors, thought leaders and scholars. Supported by an unmatched network of more than 20 senior industry advisors from leading sport organizations and stakeholders, FSL has fostered a number of diverse innovative sport solutions and technologies as well as related insights and education, and to date, startups through the program have raised over $100 million in new financing and investments along with securing a number of significant sport business partnerships.