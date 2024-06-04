Digital Accessibility Pioneer ansrsource Partners with the State of Colorado to Enhance Accessibility and Promote Equity

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ansrsource, a global leader in learning innovation and design, today announced their partnership with the State of Colorado to enhance accessibility and promote equity across the state. ansrsource was one of just two partners chosen to work with Colorado’s Governor’s Office of Information Technology (OIT) to combat discrimination based on disability.

ansrsource CEO Rajiv Narayana expressed excitement about the partnership: “This collaboration with the State of Colorado marks a significant milestone in our journey to break down barriers in learning through accessibility. To us, this is more than just a project—it’s the next step in our commitment to fostering inclusive environments that give everyone an equal opportunity to thrive.”

ansrsource has specialized in accessibility services for more than a decade. They recently launched ansrAccess, a comprehensive accessibility solution that combines AI with human expertise to provide simple, sustainable digital accessibility compliance. The platform offers ongoing remediation and can connect to a CMS, LMS, or other learning repository. The partnership with Colorado involves:

creating new, accessible learning content,

improving accessibility in existing digital content,

and completing accessibility testing and training.

Colorado is the first state in the nation to require web accessibility for government sites. The American with Disabilities Act (ADA) requires that websites, mobile applications, and documents be accessible to all users. With the passing of House Bill 21-1110, the State of Colorado strengthened protections against discrimination and made it a civil rights violation for a government agency to exclude people with disabilities from receiving services and benefits because of lack of accessibility. This decision led the state to seek partners who can help them achieve their accessibility goals.

ansrsource’s Product Experience Lead Alanna Colton says, “At ansrsource, we believe that accessible learning can be a catalyst for positive change. We are dedicated to serving our clients with customized, scalable solutions, enriching lives and empowering learners worldwide.”

About ansrsource

ansrsource is at the forefront of learning innovation, offering customized, client-centric solutions designed to position organizations for success. Our suite of products and services is geared toward helping our clients deliver results—including enhanced engagement, competency, inclusion, and operational excellence, as well as stronger financial outcomes. We’ve partnered with leading universities, corporations, learning technology companies, and nonprofits. Learn more at www.ansrsource.com.