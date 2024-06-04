Seek AI Launches Seek Native, a Snowflake Native App, on Snowflake Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seek AI today announced at Snowflake’s annual user conference, Snowflake Data Cloud Summit ‘24, that it has launched Seek Native in Snowflake Marketplace. Seek AI’s Snowflake Native App provides generative AI-based technology that empowers business users and data teams to accurately query and visualize data with natural language in a fraction of the time of traditional workflows, natively within joint customers’ Snowflake accounts.

“We’re delighted for Seek AI to be a native app partner offered on Snowflake Marketplace. For the first time, organizations can instantly extract answers they need from their data using Seek Native, while remaining behind the private and secure walls of Snowflake,” said Sarah Nagy, Founder and CEO at Seek AI. “Companies that have, until now, experienced the painful bottleneck of unanswered questions across layers of their business will now be empowered with critical information they’ve been missing.”

Seek AI and Snowflake are working together to mobilize the world’s data with Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, helping joint customers unlock the value of their data. Seek AI is powered by a highly accurate system of models, having performed with over 90% accuracy on Yale’s Spider Leaderboard test benchmark. Engineered for use in the modern data stack, Seek Native empowers organizations to automate repetitive data tasks and improve data literacy, increasing their efficiency in executing their data strategies. With Seek Native, businesses can finally break the information barriers that have, until now, slowed down their business growth.

“With the Snowflake Native App Framework and its new support for Snowpark Container Services, partners like Seek AI can bring their complex applications directly to customers, running directly on their secure and governed data inside Snowflake,” said Chris Child, Senior Director, Product Management, Snowflake. “This means partners can deliver valuable capabilities like extracting accurate insights and meaningful answers from their data quickly, securely, and powerfully for customers in the AI Data Cloud.”

As a Snowflake Native App, Seek AI enables customers to query and visualize their data with natural language within their Snowflake account where their data already resides.

Using the combined capabilities of Snowflake Native App Framework and Snowpark Container Services (integration in private preview), developers can build sophisticated applications that run on a range of configurable hardware options, including GPUs, distribute and monetize them on Snowflake Marketplace, and deploy them within their customers’ Snowflake accounts, without requiring data movement. To learn more about Seek Native, click here.

ABOUT SEEK AI

Seek AI is on a mission to democratize data access and break through the information barriers that impede business efficiency. Leveraging proprietary generative AI models and code generation, the simple, accurate and secure platform allows users across organizations to easily request and instantly access vital data. Seek AI aims to eliminate the daily obstacles facing knowledge workers while freeing up data teams by automating routine coding tasks-ultimately optimizing the utilization of organizational data at scale. Learn more at seek.ai.

